AWWA launches 2025 Armenian elder care grant program

JAMAICA PLAIN, MASS.—The Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) has launched its 2025 Armenian Elder Care Grant Program, awarding $150,000 in funding to organizations that enhance the lives of Armenian elders both internationally and within the United States. The initiative supports efforts in healthcare, mental health and social inclusion, aiming to ensure dignity and quality of life for Armenian seniors worldwide.

As part of the program, AWWA is announcing the first three grant recipients, each focused on serving Armenian elders living outside the United States. A second grant opportunity, for nonprofits based in the Boston area, will open for applications in the coming months.

Following a rigorous review process, AWWA has selected the following three awardees for initial six-month grants supporting projects that began July 1, 2025:

Alzheimer’s Care Armenia (ACA) was founded in 2017 by gerontologist Dr. Jane Mahakian to raise awareness and develop sustainable services for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families in Armenia. ACA is a national leader in dementia care and brain health for Armenian elders. Its programs—including Memory Cafés, Brain Health Armenia and the National Dementia Plan—focus on education, early intervention and caregiver support. AWWA’s grant will help expand these services across Armenia, providing resources and relief to elders affected by Alzheimer’s and their families.

Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) was founded in 1988 to meet urgent humanitarian needs. Through its Championing Dignity project, FAR delivers comprehensive medical, psychological and social services to people over 65 in Armenia. AWWA’s support will allow FAR to expand this work at the Vanadzor Old Age Home, serving neglected and isolated elders. The partnership will also help establish national care standards and improve access to services in underserved regions, promoting aging with dignity.

Hanganak NGO provides holistic, community-based elder care with a focus on rural populations. Its project aims to strengthen physical and mental health services while fostering social inclusion. AWWA’s grant will support deeper outreach and improved infrastructure to reach more beneficiaries in remote communities.

“This grant program reflects AWWA’s unwavering belief that every elder deserves to age with dignity, connection and care,” said Wendy Segrest, executive director of AWWA. “By funding these initiatives through such remarkable organizations, we are supporting professionals and systems that improve care for Armenian seniors—care that honors their lives, sustains their health and strengthens communities across generations.”

About the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association

Founded in 1915, the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association (AWWA) is a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for older adults both locally and abroad. AWWA is the founder of the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, and is a proud supporter of international elder care programs serving Armenian communities around the world.