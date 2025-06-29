Azerbaijan, Iran and Israel: Uncertain relations

On June 13, 2025, at about 3:30 a.m. Tehran local time, Israel launched a surprise attack on the Shiite Islamic Republic of Iran, targeting key military and nuclear facilities, killing military, political and civilian leaders. At the time, Israeli drones were spotted flying from neighboring Azerbaijan toward Iranian territory.

Neighboring Christian Armenia immediately denounced the attack and called for an end to the aggression. Meanwhile, late on Friday, June 13, Shiite Azerbaijan issued a statement calling on both sides to resort to reason without condemning the Israeli aggression against Iran.

Later, certain media and social media accounts circulated claims suggesting that Azerbaijan recruited ethnic Azerbaijanis as agents and spies, and deployed them into Iran on behalf of Israel. Meanwhile, Azerbaijani residents in the Nakhichevan enclave were stunned by the sight of Israeli rockets passing over the skies of the Julfa district.

The human cost of this conflict resonates particularly strongly among Azerbaijan’s population, given the shared cultural and ethnic ties across the border. Among the targets struck were multiple areas in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province, including Bostan Abad, Maragheh and Tabriz, the provincial capital where the majority of the population consists of ethnic Azerbaijanis.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan is Israel’s most important partner and ally among Muslim-majority countries, with the two countries maintaining strong cooperation in defense and intelligence. Israel has established a sophisticated spy center in Azerbaijan to gather information on Iran and Armenia.

It is also worth mentioning that during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) war, which began on September 27, 2020, and in the military offensive against Artsakh on September 19, 2023, Azerbaijan was able to achieve victory thanks to the assistance of Israeli forces.

By accepting Israel’s assistance in its aggression against Artsakh, Azerbaijan will remain under Israeli hegemony forever. It will be marked by eternal shame and stigma for providing assistance to Israel in its aggression against its Muslim-Shiite neighbor, Iran.

Dr. Gaby Kevorkian

Armenian Quarter, Jerusalem