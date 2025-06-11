In memory of Paul Piligian

Paul Piligian, longtime resident of Saratoga, Calif., passed away peacefully on May 24, 2025, at 97 years young. A great man who lived a life of service, he will be missed by family and friends across the country.

Paul was born August 19, 1927, to Stepan and Turfanda Piligian, who emigrated from Western Armenia in 1920 to escape the Ottoman Turkish genocides of that period. He was the third of four brothers. He spent his childhood in the Armenian-American community of Indian Orchard, MA. A good student, he earned honors and played the violin in his high school orchestra, graduating from Springfield Technical High School in 1944.

Paul was in the last military draft of World War II in 1945, helping process the thousands of GIs returning from combat back into civilian life. After being discharged in 1946 he planned to attend college. His father, however, had an opportunity to purchase the poultry farm of a relative in Franklin, MA and asked Paul to move there to help run the business. During these years, he was active in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and held several leadership roles. It was at an AYF function in 1950 that he met the love of his life, Sarah Johnson. They were married in September 1951. A son, Gregory, was born in 1954; followed by twin daughters, Susan and Paula in 1959.

Knowing that their father would eventually retire and the poultry business dissolve, Paul began attending night school at Northeastern University in Boston in 1956 while working in the business full-time as well being a husband and father. He graduated in 1962 with High Honors, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business (Engineering and Management) and an Associate’s in Industrial Engineering.

In early 1963, after winding down the poultry business, Paul joined the Service Bureau Corporation, a subsidiary of IBM, as a Sales Representative in Boston. This began a distinguished 28-year career. In those days, IBM also stood for “I’ve been moved,” and thus it was for Paul and family. After four cross-country moves in five years, they finally settled in Saratoga in August 1968. Having found a great area to raise a family (as well as the opportunity to play golf year-round!), Paul and Sarah stayed in Saratoga for the rest of their lives.

Paul held numerous roles throughout his IBM career but was best known as a premier salesman, admired by both customers and management alike. He was also celebrated as a mentor to many newer sales reps. Paul retired from IBM in 1991 as a Consulting Sales Representative, achieving 19 Hundred Percent Clubs and four Golden Circles.

Paul and family joined Saratoga Presbyterian Church (now Menlo Church Saratoga) shortly after moving here. Paul was a faithful member and served as an Elder as well as guiding stewardship and capital campaigns. He was known as a kind and encouraging presence; he and Sarah made many lifelong friends there. They were involved in both volunteering and fundraising support for several organizations including Sacred Heart, Julian Street Inn, CityTeam, Second Harvest Food Bank and Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley.

Paul had a passion for golf, playing actively for over 70 years and could “shoot his age” or better into his 90s. He was a member of Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz for several decades and served in a leadership position on the Club’s board. He played actively in numerous club tournaments and golf outings throughout the West.

Paul joined the Sons in Retirement (SIRS) in 1998 and was an active participant until the very end. He especially enjoyed their weekly golf outings. He served in a leadership capacity as the “Big SIR” of the Westgate Branch; and was recognized with an “Above and Beyond” award in 2023 for his years of dedicated service.

Paul moved to the Saratoga Retirement Community following Sarah’s passing in 2022. He once again quickly made friends and was well regarded by residents and staff alike for his kindness and positive demeanor. He served on the Resident Council until his passing.

Paul was most passionate about family. As part of a large Armenian family, Paul and Sarah were determined not to lose those ties when his IBM career moved them away. They set the example of being present with our extended family in the East Coast, famous for his dancing at weddings. When his two older brothers passed leaving young adult families, Paul served as a father and grandfather figure, despite the distance.

Paul was devoted to his immediate family as well, always being present as his children grew and offering support and encouragement. He was a loving husband to his wife of 70 years, Sarah. He was a steady, encouraging presence as his two granddaughters, Nicole and Alexis, grew through their school years and into adulthood.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Stepan and Turfanda Piligian; and brothers Murad, Carnig and Charles. He is survived by his children Gregory (Lorraine), Susan and Paula; and grandchildren Nicole (Naji) Kawar and Alexis; as well as a host of extended family and friends across the country.

A private burial service was held on June 2, 2025. A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 28, 2025, at 1:30pm at Menlo Church – Saratoga, 20455 Herriman Avenue, Saratoga. In lieu of flowers and to honor Paul’s memory, the family requests that you donate to CALIFORNIA COMMUNITY OPPORTUNITIES. This is the organization that provides supportive housing for Susan and Paula Piligian.

To make an online donation, please visit https://www.ca-cco.org/donate.

