Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day program at Brookdale’s campus

Guest ContributorMarch 24, 2025Last Updated: March 24, 2025
LINCROFT, N.J.—Chhange (Center for Holocaust, Human Rights & Genocide Education) and the Society for Armenian Studies invite you to attend Gaslighting the World: How Azerbaijan Denies Armenian Existence, on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Join us as Marc A. Mamigonian, the Director of Academic Affairs at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), explores how today’s Azerbaijani petro-dictatorship engages in triumphalist anti-Armenian denial that is fueled by its military victories in 2020 and 2023 and aims at a kind of humiliation via eradication of Armenia and Armenians. Mamigonian will explain why Azerbaijan’s rhetoric of denial and its impact demand a closer analysis—as well as those in media, academia, think tanks and NGOs who enable it.

Gaslighting the World: How Azerbaijan Denies Armenian Existence will take place in the Twin Lights I & II in the Student Life Center (SLC 106 & 107) at Brookdale Community College (Lincroft). Admission is free; advanced registration is required.

Since 1979, Chhange has been dedicated to its mission to educate about the Holocaust, genocide and human rights issues and promote the elimination of racism, antisemitism and all forms of prejudice. Each year, Chhange connects with more than 50,000 students, educators and community members through innovative programming, professional development workshops and our Annual Colloquium—now in its 43rd year.

For more information or to register for Gaslighting the World: How Azerbaijan Denies Armenian Existence, please go to www.chhange.org or call 732-224-1889.

