14th Annual Mentoring Forum at Fordham University

NEW YORK—The 14th Annual Mentoring Forum, a conference-style business networking event for Armenian professionals, will take place on Friday, March 28, at 6:30 p.m. at Fordham University in New York City. Admission is free.

The Mentoring Forum, which provides practical career insights and networking opportunities to empower Armenian students and professionals, is co-hosted by a consortium of 15 Armenian organizations from the metro-New York City region.

It will begin with a brief panel discussion of effective networking for employment. Attendees may submit questions in advance to panelists at https://armenianmentors.org/.

Following the panel discussion, participants will divide into small groups for breakout sessions focused on detailed, field-specific content. Each breakout session will be led by experienced career guidance professionals, who will share their combined experience in career placement and corporate talent recruitment.

The Mentoring Forum will provide valuable information on a multitude of diverse industries and careers, including architecture/interior design, education, engineering/sciences, fashion design/manufacturing, financial services, law/social sciences, medical/healthcare services, political science and many others.

“Now in its 14th year, the Mentoring Forum continues to fulfill a need in the Armenian-American professional community of connecting students and professionals with the resources and mentorship to grow their careers,” said event Co-Chair Larry Najarian, MD. “We now have mentors who began attending the Mentoring Forum as students just a few years ago, so it has come full circle.”

Scheduled panelists at this year’s event include: Aram Babikian, Head of Xtrackers Sales, US Wealth @ DWS Group; Nazo Haroutunian, Senior Manager, Talent Acquisition, Samsung; Peter Bonjuklian, Managing Partner, National Staffing Leader; Sam Armen, MA, MS, ELA teacher Brooklyn Tech, adjunct lecturer of psychology at Hunter College; and Karen Dilsizian, Regional College Readiness Director, New City Kids.

“We are grateful to the panel of industry veteran mentors who graciously volunteer their time to share their insights on networking for employment,” said event Co-Chair Raffi Jamgotchian, president and mentoring co-chair of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) – Northeast. “Seeing the mentoring forum positively impact Armenian professionals, as well as the increase in the number of participating organizations each year, is tremendously rewarding.”

Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Ticket validation will be provided for discounted parking in a designated lot. Event attendees will also have a chance to win gift cards.

The Mentoring Forum was founded in 2011 by the Armenian American Health Professionals Organization (AAHPO) and the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA). A full listing of this year’s participating sponsors may be viewed at https://armenianmentors.org/. For more information and free registration, visit https://armenianmentors.org/.