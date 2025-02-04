Inaugural Armenian American Forum 2025: A premier gathering for Armenian leaders

For the first time ever, the Armenian American Forum 2025 will bring together top Armenian executives, entrepreneurs and professionals for a high-level networking and leadership event, in Nashville, Tennessee from March 7-9, 2025.
Hosted by the Hyeland Project, this exclusive gathering provides a unique platform for fostering meaningful connections and strategic discussions that will support Armenian American leadership.
With limited tickets available, this inaugural event offers a rare opportunity to engage with distinguished professionals and expand your network in a dynamic, executive setting.
Elite networking – Connect with accomplished Armenian leaders across industries.
Insightful discussions – Gain perspectives on business, governance and community leadership.
Historic first event – Be part of a milestone moment in Armenian-American leadership networking.
Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to be part of the first Armenian American Forum. Register now before tickets sell out!
For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact: hyelandproject@gmail.com
About Hyeland Project
The Hyeland Project is dedicated to strengthening Armenian networks through leadership, collaboration and innovation. The organization works to build a vibrant Armenian community in Tennessee, fostering new opportunities for cultural enrichment and economic development.
I don’t think Armenia wants cash handouts from the Diaspora.
What Armenia wants and needs is long term jobs.
If all these Armenian billionaires and millionaires were to set up factories, offices and businesses in Armenia then that would be a huge help.
Take advantage of Armenia’s geography, freight, courier and trucking businesses could deliver goods to countries in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.
Armenia’s mountains are crying out for development as skiing resorts.
In the Ottomman Empire, Armenians dominated the Empire’s trade with India and China. Armenian businessmen can develop on that heritage by transforming Armenia into a transit hub for both India and China.
Armenia has huge potential and these Armenian businessmen must invest.
Interestingly, I am joyfully surprised that this forum will take place in Tennessee. As a longtime Tennesseean living in Memphis with my two kids in the Nashville area, I am pleased to see this kind of gathering in my adopted state, where very few Armenians reside. I hope some of my Armenian compatriots from California relocate to this State to avoid high taxes and increasingly dangerous conditions in the surrounding concentration areas of LA, such as Glendale and Pasadena. Recent fires will be challenging to rebuild unless you are a multimillionaire.