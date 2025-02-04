Inaugural Armenian American Forum 2025: A premier gathering for Armenian leaders

For the first time ever, the Armenian American Forum 2025 will bring together top Armenian executives, entrepreneurs and professionals for a high-level networking and leadership event, in Nashville, Tennessee from March 7-9, 2025.

Hosted by the Hyeland Project, this exclusive gathering provides a unique platform for fostering meaningful connections and strategic discussions that will support Armenian American leadership.

With limited tickets available, this inaugural event offers a rare opportunity to engage with distinguished professionals and expand your network in a dynamic, executive setting.

Elite networking – Connect with accomplished Armenian leaders across industries.

Insightful discussions – Gain perspectives on business, governance and community leadership.

Historic first event – Be part of a milestone moment in Armenian-American leadership networking.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, contact: hyelandproject@gmail.com

About Hyeland Project

The Hyeland Project is dedicated to strengthening Armenian networks through leadership, collaboration and innovation. The organization works to build a vibrant Armenian community in Tennessee, fostering new opportunities for cultural enrichment and economic development.