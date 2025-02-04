Character: what others will remember about us

One of the troubling and disheartening phenomena in our society is the disregard for the value of human character. All too often, public recognition is given to individuals who lack this essential quality. Almost daily, we read about people honored for their “magnanimous benefaction,” “service to the community” or “outstanding accomplishments.” Sadly, many of these honorees have been dishonest, untrustworthy or unscrupulous. Our institutions have recognized and celebrated individuals who have cheated, stolen and then donated part of their “spoils” to charity. Yes, society has honored the dishonorable, paying little attention to what ultimately matters: character.

In recent years, we have seen high-profile leaders — corporate heads, professionals, public servants, even clergy — face charges of dishonesty, nepotism, lying and stealing. By almost any measure, the standards we expect from those we elect or appoint to lead us have fallen sharply. Too many of us are willing to overlook the misdeeds of our leaders, as long as they are members of our organizations, churches or clubs and continue to “deliver the goods.”

Our celebrity-drenched culture glorifies the vapid and irresponsible. Insisting on sterling character seems old-fashioned. We cut corners and sacrifice integrity for power, money, attention or other ephemeral gratifications.

Yet, character is ultimately more important than all the degrees, public offices or even the knowledge that one might accumulate in a lifetime. It’s the one thing over which every adult has total, personal control regardless of circumstances. It is what others will most likely remember about us.

The evidence of a person’s character is reflected in the choices they make. We have the power to fine-tune our character with every decision we make about what’s right or wrong. Our character is further defined by how we interact with others and the conduct we display. Character is so vital to leadership that it is almost synonymous with it.

A deficit of character becomes apparent when people who know what is right fail to act on it or defend it, simply because doing so might be uncomfortable or inconvenient. Moreover, when individuals shirk their duties, pass their burdens onto others, fail to exercise self-discipline or flaunt their breaches of trust, they undermine their own character.

No life can ever be truly great without good character. As the Armenian saying goes, “You can’t draw a straight line with a crooked ruler.” Only a straight ruler can draw a straight line.

In our secular society today, more than ever, we need people of strong character. A healthy and strong community is built on the integrity of its people — especially its leaders. We need people who strive to live above the common level, who believe in honesty, equity and morality, and who practice integrity in all their relationships. We need people who would never live their lives with an uneasy conscience, knowing that they have exploited or taken advantage of others.

Now, more than ever before, we need public-spirited, upright individuals — those who know how to deal fairly with others, who know their faults and accept responsibility for their failures, and who have the courage that comes from loyalty to all that is noble.

In the end, what matters most is not how we appear but what we truly are. We can fool some people all the time, and all people some of the time, but we can never fool God. He knows who we are, what we are and everything about us. Therefore, our primary concern in life should not be to impress others but to live before God without reason for shame.

At every level of human endeavor — whether in the church, in organizations or in government — we need more men and women who can’t be bought, who don’t trade their integrity for expediency, who have their priorities straight and whose word, oath, handshake and vows are ironclad. We need people with solid, unbreakable character because, ultimately, that is what others will remember about them — and about us.