A tale of one city and a village

Our daily lives are often shaped by the place we live. In Armenia, rural and urban life differ not only geographically and economically but also culturally and socially.

When we talk about the differences between village and city life, it is important to understand how these differences impact an individual’s personal life — from work and daily routines to education, health and culture. We often hear about a city’s movement, progress and novelty, while a village is a world of harmony and peace.

But how are these differences truly reflected in our daily lives?

Both the village and the city have their advantages and disadvantages. Rural life is peaceful and calm but also challenging and demanding. The city is crowded and lively, but that often deprives a person of personal space and tranquility. In the village, people tend to help each other more, while in the city, amenities and opportunities are greater, despite a more disconnected, highly individualized way of life.

In both, we see different cultures, traditions and social norms, which are vital for the development and diversity of a country. Their differences help us understand how different social classes live and how environments shape our mindset, work, atmosphere and life.

Rural life through Amalya Granny’s eyes

“I was born in the village at a time when people still made bread from the soil with their hands,” 84-year-old Amalya Granny told the Weekly, gazing at her small garden, where under a few trees there were piles of harvested hay.

Amalya Granny remembers how, growing up in Tsamakasar village in Talin province, every morning began early with the sound of the rooster. The livestock would be taken to the mountains, and in the evening, people gathered around the warmth of the furnace to share bread. Everything was harmonious, but it wasn’t easy. “The land demands respect. If you don’t work on time, you can’t survive,” she said. But in all of this there was a special beauty, simple and sincere — something she dearly misses now.

Now, everything in Tsamakasar is quiet, she said. The old houses are abandoned, the gardens bear no fruit, and the furnaces are without fire. Young people leave for the city in search of a better future. She understands them — that they want to find work and give their children an education. But with them, life also leaves the village. It’s hard when there are no children’s voices in the streets, and the fields are empty, she said.

But there is hope in Amalya Granny’s words. She believes that the land still has strength, and people have patience. If a few families return, plant gardens and light fires in their homes, then the village will live again. She is confident that, one day, the abandoned houses will once again be filled with laughter and life.

This story is a simple example of the challenges and beauty of rural life. It reminds us how important it is to preserve that environment in a modern world.

From small town to burgeoning city

Arman grew up in Yerevan, and every step he takes is connected to this city.

He was born into a world where steps are hurried and life flows as quickly as the cars on the city streets. “When I was little, Yerevan was a small town. The spaces were much freer. We could play in the streets, and people knew each other,” Arman said.

He says everything has changed now. In the city, people seem to be alone. Although the amenities and opportunities have increased, they no longer allow people to return to the simplicity and close connections that once existed.

People can achieve their goals by finding suitable jobs, good living conditions and diverse interests, he explained. But the city has developed very quickly, which brings about haste, and despite all the amenities, work and leisure time, many feel that these don’t bring true happiness.

Meanwhile outdoor cafes, museums and art spaces attract many. “If you want to be alone, the city won’t blame you for it. You can find interesting places and people around you,” Arman said.

The city is indeed full of opportunities and beautiful moments, but as Arman noted, it depends on how we use it all and find balance.

The village and the city — two cultures, one outcome

The world is full of rapid changes, technological innovations and diverse opportunities. These developments have affected both cities and villages, creating new cultural characteristics.

In the village, a person is connected to their family and neighbors, where the willingness to help each other is natural. It should be noted that new technologies and innovations have not yet deeply infiltrated rural life, such as in remote work or education. The culture of the city is sharply different. Everything is fast — the work, the traffic, the relationships among people. Both have their rightful place, affecting the shaping of our individual, social and cultural lives.

No matter how much things change, the village continues to be the source of our roots — the environment where values are preserved and where our memories remain. The city, of course, opens up new opportunities, offering a wider world, but we must not forget where we came from. In the differences, we can also find unity — remembering that our communities, both rural and urban, form a whole — making us who we are today. Wherever we are or end up, our roots will always remain.