The Region in Brief

Armenia

Mher Sahakyan, a member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) and Armenian National Assembly from the “Hayastan” faction, passed away in a car accident on January 12, 2025.

Sahakyan served as an MP from December 2022 until his untimely passing. In addition to his political work, Sahakyan participated in both the Four-Day War in 2016 and the 44-Day War in 2020, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to Armenia’s security and sovereignty. Sahakyan was also a dedicated member of the ARF, joining the party in 2016. He later became the president of the ARF Yerevan Central Council, further cementing his leadership role within the organization.

ARF member and Secretary of the “Hayastan” faction Artsvik Minasyan spoke about Sahakyan’s legacy, praising his patriotism, integrity and dedication to his family.

“As a member of our political team, Mher was always at the forefront, whether in ideological or real political battles. He was a model of a dignified Armenian man, always accessible to our fellow citizens,” Minasyan said. He went on to recount how countless people, including many strangers, have shared stories of how Sahakyan has helped them during difficult times.

“One person called to say that, while in prison, Mher visited and comforted him, helping to get through the most challenging period. Another shared how Mher had spontaneously assisted with a financial issue, while another spoke of how Mher’s timely intervention saved a life when he offered help during an emergency,” Minasyan said. “These stories serve as a testament to his generosity and compassion.”

Minasyan also praised Sahakyan for never seeking recognition for his good deeds. “Now, as people from all sides are sharing their experiences, it becomes clear just how much he meant to so many,” he said. He concluded by stressing that the loss is one shared by all: “His exemplary behavior as a dignified Armenian man must live on. We must ensure that future generations learn from his example, embracing the values he embodied.”

His funeral service takes place today at St. John the Baptist Church in Kond. His burial will take place on January 16 at 13:00 Yerevan local time at the same location.

The ARF Eastern USA Central Committee extends sincere condolences to the family of Mher Sahakyan and to all their relatives and friends.

Artsakh

On January 17, several organizations from Artsakh will hold a protest demanding the release of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan. The demonstration will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the U.N. office in Yerevan, followed by a march to the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The protest is in response to the illegal trial of 16 Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan, scheduled for January 17.

In anticipation of the trial proceedings, the Central Office of the ARF Bureau’s Committee for Armenian Affairs has launched a new informational website. The platform, available in both Armenian and English at www.freearmenianhostages.net and www.freearmenianhostages.am, serves as a resource for local and international organizations involved in defending the rights of Armenians held illegally in Azerbaijan.

Georgia

Giorgi Gakharia, leader of the opposition party “For Georgia” and former prime minister, was assaulted at the Sheraton Hotel in Batumi. According to Gakharia’s party members, the attack involved multiple assailants. Details remain unclear, but the incident has drawn widespread attention. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has initiated an investigation into the attack.

Russia

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Ebrahim Raisi of Iran are scheduled to meet for high-level talks on January 17. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin press secretary, emphasized that a key aspect of Iranian President Raisi’s upcoming visit to Moscow will be the signing of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement. “This is a very important event for us, and we attach great significance to it,” Peskov stated during a press briefing.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has, for the first time, acknowledged the possibility of running for another term in office. During a meeting of regional branches of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), singer İbrahim Tatlıses asked Erdoğan if he would stand for re-election in the next presidential race. Erdoğan responded, “If you’re in favor, then I’m in favor.” Under Turkey’s Constitution, the president is limited to two terms, though Erdoğan’s bid for a fourth term would depend on changes to these constitutional provisions.