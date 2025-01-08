ANCA welcomes 119th U.S. Congress on eve of Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is advancing an array of strategic initiatives with Congress and the incoming Trump-Vance administration to put in place a just, dignified and durable peace in the South Caucasus that respects Armenia’s sovereignty, ensures the safe return of Artsakh Armenians and holds Azerbaijan accountable for its genocidal crimes.
“Faced with radically new realities across our region of the world, we are aggressively advancing innovative new opportunities to build American support for Armenia and Artsakh — both broadening and deepening our base of pro-Armenian political leaders and policymakers in Washington, D.C. and across America,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Emerging from this election cycle stronger than ever — respected across the political aisle as a pivotal electoral force — we are powerfully positioned to shape U.S. policy on issues of concern to Americans of Armenian heritage and our many friends and faith-based allies.”
In addition to sharing a detailed inaugural memo with congressional offices, ANCA has launched a grassroots letter-writing initiative — anca.org/NewCongress — and social media campaigns to amplify these critical issues, encouraging nationwide participation from Armenian Americans and their allies.
Advancing Armenian American priorities
During meetings on January 3, the first day of the 119th Congress, ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan and Policy Director Alex Galitsky, joined by local advocates, outlined six key priorities for the Armenian American community to newly elected and veteran members of Congress:
1) Enforcing prohibitions on military assistance to Azerbaijan
The ANCA is calling for strict enforcement of Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act, halting U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan in response to its ongoing aggression against Armenia and the Artsakh genocide.
2) Imposing Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijani war criminals
The ANCA is urging the administration to sanction Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and human rights abuses during and after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War and the 2023 ethnic cleansing of Artsakh.
3) Ensuring the release of Armenian POWs and political prisoners
The ANCA advocates for the immediate and unconditional release of at least 23 Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held by Azerbaijan under inhumane conditions.
4) Guaranteeing the right of return for Artsakh Armenians
The ANCA prioritizes international protections to facilitate the safe return of over 120,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians to their homes and to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its violations of this right.
5) Safeguarding the rights of vulnerable minority communities in Syria
The ANCA calls for efforts to protect Syria’s historic minority populations, including Armenians and Christians, from threats posed by extremist groups and Turkish-backed forces.
6) Delivering robust humanitarian assistance to Armenian refugees
The ANCA advocates for significant U.S. aid to address the urgent needs of over 120,000 displaced Artsakh Armenians now seeking refuge in Armenia.
The Trump administration
As President-elect Trump prepares to take office, ANCA has launched an X campaign — go.anca.org/Trump — urging his administration to act on his October 23, 2024 commitment to uphold the principles of justice and human rights. In a series of pre-written X-posts, the ANCA is urging the Trump administration to enforce Section 907 restrictions on U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, prioritize the security of Armenia and work with international stakeholders to guarantee the collective and protected return of displaced Artsakh Armenians.
Grassroots mobilization nationwide
Through grassroots letter-writing and social media campaigns, the ANCA is mobilizing hundreds of thousands of Armenian Americans to engage with policymakers in support of these urgent priorities. With bipartisan congressional support and a strong commitment to justice, the ANCA is ready to work with the Trump administration and congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to protect the interests and aspirations of the Armenian American community.
Let us not forget that the Second Artsakh War happened during the Presidency of Trump – and he did nothing. Let us also not forget that the destruction of Artsakh and the ethnic cleansing of all Armenians from Artsakh happened during the Presidency of Biden – who did nothing. Pinning hopes on U.S. Presidents whatever political party they belong to, is a fallacy. They don’t care. They only care about the votes, including ethnic votes, but often won’t deliver when they win and enter office. For example, the only groups Trump relies on and will definitely cater to, are the Evangelical Protestant and the Jewish American voters. That is why Israel is the only true beneficiary, thanks to its very powerful lobby and the ideological support of the Evangelical Protestants for Israel as the “Holy Land”. Trump of course is chummy with dictators. He doesn’t care for underdogs. He thinks of relationships in business terms and as transactions.
Great to see the endorsements and pictures with the noble Congressional people who are supporting our cause. I hope the same level of communication is being extended by ANCA and other Armenia advocates to the career State Department officials and appointees with the new administration. State Department officials are the people most familiar with the situation and set US policy to address the dire conditions in Armenia and Artsakh. Please report on whatever is being communicated with the US State Department. Thank you.