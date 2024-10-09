Catholicos Aram I begins eastern region tour in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—His Holiness Catholicos Aram I began his tour of the eastern region in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday, October 4, 2024, at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church, accompanied by his pontifical delegation. The visit began with the traditional hrashapar welcoming ceremony after which the faithful had the opportunity to greet His Holiness and receive his blessings.

The following day began with a visit from Judge Frank Caprio with Catholicos Aram I, during which His Holiness expressed his appreciation for the judge’s work and offered his blessing. Vehapar spent the remainder of the day visiting with the Mourad Armenian School students, holding a youth forum and meeting with the church and sister organizations. Along with his message stressing the need to revitalize our communities, His Holiness addressed questions from attendees. The day’s events concluded with a visit to the Armenian Historical Association of Rhode Island, where Vehapar had the opportunity to peruse the museum’s current exhibits.

On Sunday, October 6, 2024, His Holiness Catholicos Aram I celebrated the divine liturgy at Sts. Vartanantz Church, assisted by H.E. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian and H.E. Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian. This was especially meaningful for the community, as it was the first time in the church’s 84-year history that a pontifical divine liturgy was celebrated.

That evening, a celebration banquet was held in Vehapar’s honor at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick, RI. During the event, Catholicos Aram I bestowed the St. Mesrob Mashdots medal upon Maggie Nalbandian and the Knight of Cilicia medal upon Hagop Khatchadourian for their lifelong dedication to the church and community.

His Holiness Catholicos Aram I met with the state’s congressional delegation on Monday, including Senator Jack Reed and Representatives Gabe Amo and Seth Magaziner, as well as RI Treasurer James Diossa, State Senator David Tikoian and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, among others.

Prior to a farewell luncheon in His Holiness’ honor, he presided over an ecumenical service in the sanctuary with members of the state’s orthodox clergy.

Complete coverage of His Holiness Catholicos Aram I’s time in Providence, Rhode Island, will follow next week. The Weekly will provide continuing coverage of the Catholicos’ eastern region visits in the coming weeks.