Detroit royalty: Athletes, activists and sportsmanship

The AYF Detroit Olympics got it right by all measures for the titles of King and Queen — participation in the Olympics and in the AYF and activism in the years to follow. Lots of handheld cameras were snapping on Friday night in large-scale approval of David Shahrigian and Taline Hagopian Chalian.

Irony prevails in many aspects of life, sports included. On a wall in his den, Shahrigian has a photo of himself and Ara Kouchakdjian in the pentathlon event in 1984 in Watertown, Shahrigian’s second year in the Olympics. Kouchakdjian was chosen King of last year’s Olympics in Washington. Shahrigian was one of the first to send a note to his longtime friend.

There is continued recognition of the solid pentathlon participants from the 80s with the selection of Shahrigian as King, who joins past competitors Kouchakdjian, Rich Chebookjian, who holds the record for the second largest Olympic point total, and Leo Kashian, four time pent winner. This year, Detroit recognized Shahrigian’s series of gold and silver medals, with three pent wins and dominance in field events.

“So happy to hear about Dave. No one deserves it more. Dave was a great athlete and competitor, but is an even better person. I’m very lucky to have known him since our old Camp Haiastan days,” said Kouchakdjian.

Shahrigian is in the top 30 all-time in the men’s alumni scores, with a grand total of 82 career points. He is also in an elite group of AYF participants with three pentathlon titles. He finished second twice to Kashian, who holds the pent record of 3293 points set in 1985. For these winning performances and Olympic presence, Shahrigian was chosen for the 1980s All-Decade Olympic team and won the Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship award. He sacrificed points by helping weary opponents to cross the finish line, congratulated anyone finishing before or after him, and was always ready and willing to join any relay team both in swim and track.

Shahrigian’s sense of community started when he joined the AYF at age 16, and there has been no timeout. He was an AYF executive member, served on many committees and, as a true athlete, coached his fellow chapter members in Senior athletics as well as up-and-coming youth for Junior Olympics. He has since served as the AYF Junior and Senior Advisor, been a member of many ARF and church committees and assisted AYF Juniors and Seniors in track and field.

Simply put, in addition to years of supporting community events, Shahrigian has moved more tables, chairs and coolers than anyone!

“Detroit made an awesome choice. Always a great competitor and importantly a super person,” said Chebookjian.

Shahrigian has always been proud and grateful for the friendships he made while competing in the AYF Olympics. Anyone at the Olympics became a part of his life. With his background, he was an invaluable member of this year’s 2024 AYF Olympics Steering Committee, leading the Athletics Sub-Committee.

The final word goes to his daughter Dr. Taleen Shahrigian, who holds the Olympic records for the 800 and 1600 meter runs: “The AYF has always been a huge part of my dad’s life. There is truly no one more deserving than my dad. Of course, he did well competing and scored a lot of points, but more than that he taught his children to treat everyone with respect and to always look out for others. He taught us that you are not remembered for records that are broken or championships that are won, but for the way you carry yourself and for the impact you have on the lives of others. I know he will cherish this memory with the AYF for the rest of his life.”

Like Shahrigian, Chalian was a gifted athlete with a large dose of sportsmanship and has been an activist for decades. With the trademark Taline smile, she was a perfect choice for Queen. Not just an AYF athlete, she ran cross country and played soccer throughout high school, earning all-state honors in both sports. Her talent in soccer led her to Albion College, where she continued her athletic career on a scholarship.

Her involvement with the AYF began at the age of 10 with the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Juniors. She won golds and silver in Junior Olympics and was active in all aspects of Junior life.

“What a great choice for an Olympic Queen! Taline’s heritage is Granite City and Detroit, and she brought her spirit to Jersey. An athlete and competitor in the best sense of the words. Destined to be Queen, she was taught by her father Mike, an Olympic King, her mother Karen, a Varadian Spirit award winner, and her uncles Steven and Jeff Hagopian, Olympic Kings, and aunts,” said uncle Ken Sarajian.

Chalian’s AYF Senior journey saw her participate and dominate in the 800 meter run, mile and pentathlon, becoming one of the top 10 leading women’s scorers from Detroit with 74 career points and top 30 women’s scorers of all time. She made her debut at the 1996 Olympics, claiming bronze in the mile and gold in her signature event, the 800 meter. In 1997, she established herself as a feisty, perennial competitor in the pentathlon, in which she competed for the remainder of her career in addition to the relays.

Her athletic prowess and passion for the organization quickly elevated her as a leader within the Detroit chapter. As co-captain of the Detroit Olympics team in 2000, she helped lead them to a record-breaking 292 points. She oversaw Detroit Olympic Cup victories over the next two years, ultimately leading to the retirement of the Cup in 2002 in Philadelphia.

Armen Derderian, chapter Olympic coach, said, “Taline is the definition of what an Olympic Queen should be. She was a huge part of our run in 2000-2002 when we retired the Cup. She piled up points and was a genuine cheerleader. As an alumni, she continues her love and dedication to the organization. No one deserves this honor more than Tal.”

Chalian’s dedication and sportsmanship were recognized when she earned the Ernest Nahigian Sportsmanship Award not once, but twice — in 1998 and 2007, her final year. Her support of teammates and fraternalism with other chapters were exemplary.

Off the field, she has served on several AYF Central Councils, including the Central Junior Council and Central Athletic Committee, and was a beloved advisor to the Detroit Junior chapter for many years. She was a year-round chapter activist.

She married in 2007 and moved to New Jersey, quickly becoming a spark in the New Jersey community. Active in the ARF and ARS, she has served as the AYF Junior Advisor for the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter. She served on the 2016 New Jersey Olympics Steering Committee and is the Alumni Chair for the 2026 New Jersey Olympics.

Granite City’s uncle Stephen Hagopian has the last thought: “Jeff and I are very proud of our Taline being named Olympic Queen. She is the granddaughter of AYF charter members, daughter of longtime AYF members and supporters Mike and Karen, with Karen being a Spirit award winner and Mike as Olympic King. Tal was a wonderful athlete and chapter member, a dedicated ARF member and now advisor to AYF in New Jersey. Her continued service to the organization we all love makes her so special. Congratulations, Taline, welcome to the club.”