Communities across borders: A journey in Javakhk

This past summer, I had the incredible opportunity to enter a new world, somewhere I had only heard of through others — Javakhk. A year ago, if you had asked me whether I would ever consider doing Camp Javakhk, a program organized by the Armenian Relief Society in southern Georgia (historical Armenia), I would have said absolutely not. However, over time, I realized that Camp Javakhk is one of those rare opportunities that doesn’t come around often. It wasn’t just about traveling to a different place; it was about immersing myself in a community, forging connections, making new friends, seeing Armenian history firsthand and experiencing a whole new lifestyle that I had only heard about from previous participants who had nothing but good things to say about the program. Hearing people’s experiences and stories got my attention and peaked my interest.

I was fortunate enough to spend two unforgettable weeks as a first-time participant at Camp Javakhk. I spent the first week in the village of Akhaltsikhe and the second in Ninotsminda. Each location had its own unique charm and came with its own experiences, but the people I met along the way made the trip special — both the locals who live in these villages and my fellow participants. This camp is more than just a summer program; it’s a connecting point between the Armenian diaspora and the Armenian youth of Javakhk. As counselors, we had the chance to engage with local kids, teach them and learn from them in return.

Each day at camp was packed with activities designed to inspire, educate and engage the kids. We started with the national anthems and morning exercises, followed by a variety of activities including song and dance practice, sports, arts and cultural lessons. What stood out the most were the bonds we formed with the campers. They were full of energy, always eager to participate, and their enthusiasm was contagious. Seeing their faces light up each morning made every effort worthwhile. The campers in my groups had a lot of respect for my fellow counselors and me. While Camp Javakhk is nothing without a healthy dose of mischief, they always listened and put in their best effort — whether it was singing, dancing, answering questions during educationals or playing with us during free time. The kids asked us personal questions and wanted us to carry them on our backs, play games and dance with them. They were eager to express that they cared for us, asking us to take pictures and even giving us small tokens like custom-made bracelets, rings and other trinkets. Moments like these made being there even more special and meaningful.

The relationships the counselors built with one another was an experience I didn’t expect. It felt like we became a family in just one week, thanks to special bonding experiences that I’ll never forget. We also formed close friendships with the local youth who helped us run the camp, the “oknagans.” They knew their villages inside and out and quickly became our guides and friends. They showed us the beauty of their towns, shared their stories and helped us understand the challenges and triumphs of life in their communities.

During the first week in Akhaltsikhe, we visited the ancient Rabati Castle, which has now been transformed into a tourist attraction filled with restaurants, stores and bars. There we watched live performances showcasing traditional Georgian and Armenian dances and music. It was one of the most memorable experiences of the trip, as I was impressed and surprised by how well they had preserved and adapted Armenian and Georgian culture. It felt like the entire village was there, and many people recognized us as the diasporan volunteers for the camp. These experiences gave me a deeper appreciation for the resilience and spirit of the Armenian people in this region and a better understanding of what life is like in Javakhk.

My time in Javakhk was a journey of discovery — about the land, the people and myself. It served as a powerful reminder of the importance of staying connected to my roots, being involved and supporting communities that are often overlooked, like those in Javakhk. I had heard from previous participants about the impact we create by going to Javakhk each year and what it means not only to the kids but to the entire community, which I now understand after experiencing it for myself. Our presence shows that people from the diaspora care and want to preserve Armenian culture all around the world and see these communities thrive.

Through this program, I learned a great deal about being a responsible leader and an inspiring figure, not only for the campers, but for myself and my community. Back home, I serve on the AYF Washington D.C. “Ani” Chapter’s executive, where I initially found myself struggling to connect with the seniors and juniors and often wondered if I was fulfilling my role effectively. My experiences in Javakhk, along with the lessons I learned from participants past and present who shared their insights and knowledge, helped me understand how to be a more effective and responsible counselor and role model. I intend to take these lessons and utilize them in my community and role back home.

As I look back on those two weeks, I’m filled with gratitude for the people I met and the experiences I had. I will never forget my time at Camp Javakhk, and I look forward to returning very soon.