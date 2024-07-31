The Region in Brief

Artsakh

A new informal parliamentary format has been established by MPs from Artsakh and Armenia’s parliamentary opposition, aiming to address the concerns of Artsakh residents and present these issues to Armenian state bodies. Elected delegates will regularly engage with displaced Armenians from Artsakh to understand their challenges and seek effective solutions. Over the past 10 days, two meetings have been held, with participants including Artsvik Minasyan, Gegham Manukyan and Artur Khachatryan from the “Hayastan” faction, as well as Tigran Abrahamyan from the “I Have Honor” faction. The agenda for these discussions has included the return of Artsakh citizens to their homeland, the reinstatement of social programs, particularly those related to housing, and the management of pension funds.

Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has warned that the risk of terrorist attacks in Georgia will persist as long as the war in Ukraine continues. His comments followed an investigation by Georgia’s State Security Service into an alleged plot to assassinate Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party. It accused former senior Georgian officials who reside in Ukraine of planning terrorism and attempting to change the constitutional order by force. These allegations come amid a growing crackdown ahead of October’s elections. Kobakhidze drew parallels between this plot and recent assassination attempts on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Iran

The National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament is set to hold an emergency meeting today in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, by an Israeli strike. Haniyeh was killed in Tehran during a raid on his apartment, as cited by Iranian state media and confirmed by CNN. The assassination occurs during a period of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with ongoing clashes between Israel and Hezbollah that threaten to escalate into a broader regional conflict. At the time of his death, Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s newly elected president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Additionally, on July 30, Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan visited Iran for Pezeshkian’s inauguration and met with Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Khamenei. Pashinyan highlighted the importance of multilateral cooperation based on mutual respect. Pezeshkian reaffirmed high-level agreements, citing the historical and cultural ties between the two nations as a foundation for further cooperation. Khamenei emphasized Armenia’s territorial integrity and stated that the “Zangezur corridor” concept does not align with Armenia’s interests. He stressed that Armenian-Iranian relations will develop based on mutual interests, independent of external influences.

Russia

At the request of the Armenian government, Russian border guards have ended their 32-year service at Zvartnots Airport, with a protocol marking the transition. The Russian FSB, which managed airport security and trained Armenian personnel, officially handed over responsibility to Armenian authorities. The farewell event was attended by senior officials from both the Russian FSB and Armenian National Security Service.