Raffi Chilingirian breathes air and soul into the duduk

My quest to discover talented Armenians from all around the world continues successfully, as we, the Armenians, are gifted with the great talent to make and create something beautiful. We are also gifted with wonderful instruments that reflect our spirit and the essence of Armenianness through music. This story is about one such instrument and a talented compatriot who, regardless of his physical distance from home, lives, creates and spreads the sounds of home all over the world.

Raffi Chilingirian’s story is a reflection of passion and an admirable connection to his cultural heritage. From a young boy growing up in Lebanon with a great passion for wind instruments to Lebanon’s first professional duduk graduate, Chilingirian has mastered the art of playing music in a way that captures attention and moves hearts.

In this exclusive interview for the Weekly, Chilingirian opens up about his early fascination with the duduk, the profound influence of his Armenian Lebanese background, and the deeply immersive and transcendent nature of the Armenian instrument.

Milena Baghdasaryan (M.B.): What initially drew you to the duduk, and what inspired you to pursue it as your primary instrument?

Raffi Chilingirian (R.C.): As a young boy, wind instruments always captivated me. I recall specific moments at camps and retreats, where I tried to learn playing the flute. One day, while attending a camp in Armenia, I felt very excited to bring a duduk back with me to Lebanon. I found a duduk at Vernissage and brought it home. For years, it remained untouched in one of my drawers, silently waiting for me to pick it up. Then, during a church banquet planning session, a friend challenged me to play the duduk after I challenged her to be the emcee of the event. With only three months to prepare, I took lessons from a teacher, who taught me the basics in just four classes. When I finally performed on stage, the audience was stunned by how well I played despite the very short period of time. It was then that I realized that this was a gift from God, a calling I needed to embrace. I enrolled in the Hamazkayin Parsegh Ganachian Music College in Bourj Hammoud and became the first professional duduk graduate in Lebanon, having completed all the required classes in solfege, theory, harmony and history.

M.B.: Growing up in the Armenian diaspora, particularly in Lebanon, how do you believe your cultural background has influenced your artistic style and approach to music? In general, could you please tell us a bit about your life in Lebanon as an Armenian?

R.C.: Lebanon’s music scene is a vibrant mosaic, with Armenian pop music being more widespread than classical or folk music. I explored various genres to find my own path and develop a unique approach to Armenian music. Lebanese Armenian music often blends Arabic, English and French influences, yet many are not so familiar with Armenian folk songs. In Lebanon, we learn patriotic songs in schools, but folk music and ashough (troubadour) music remain less known. This journey of discovery has led me to read several books about Father Gomidas and dive deeper into Armenian folk music. This has deeply shaped my artistic style, blending the rich tapestry of my heritage with contemporary influences.

M.B: You often choose to perform in significant and symbolic locations such as churches and Armenian-related spaces. How do you think the setting impacts the overall experience and success of a performance? Can you achieve the same level of connection with your audience in a more ordinary location?

R.C.: The setting definitely influences the mood of the musician and the music itself. In 2022 I visited the U.S. for the first time, and I remember my performance at the University of North Carolina, where the organizers placed Armenian carpets on the floor, creating an ambiance that resonated deeply with me and the audience. I vividly remember how some people in the audience closed their eyes while I was playing my duduk, and I felt that they had been transported to another place and time in the back of their minds. Churches also hold a very special place in my heart; their acoustics beautifully amplify the duduk’s sound, evoking powerful emotions. People of faith also resonate deeply with the sound of the duduk. Attendees often feel moved, connecting spiritually and emotionally through my music. We need to remember that the duduk is an extension of the musician, breathing life into the notes and carrying the musician’s soul to the listeners.

M.B.: Many have noticed that you close your eyes when playing the duduk. Could you share why you do this and what it adds to your performance?

R.C.: The duduk is an intimate, soulful instrument that demands complete immersion. Closing my eyes helps me eliminate distractions, allowing me to connect deeply with the music and my inner self. This helps me transport the audience to another time and place, helping them connect to their past and be more self-aware. The duduk also has this cathartic effect, soothing the listener’s emotions and guiding them on a journey of introspection. On the other side, the duduk makes the musician himself become vulnerable, as it reveals the musician’s personality and life experiences, creating this special bond of recognition with the audience. It’s as if the audience gets this open window to see me, to get to know me and my personality through my music.

M.B.: Your performances frequently garner thousands of views online. How significant is this for you, and how did you manage to cultivate such a large audience? What role did social media play in your success?

R.C.: Working in communication and media at the Lebanese American University (LAU), I’ve realized that authenticity resonates deeply with audiences. I started my duduk social media pages as a means to share my progress with friends and my community, but it quickly expanded, reaching a global audience and opening doors to new connections and opportunities. So, social media has been instrumental in my success, helping me reach new networks and receive invitations, like the one at the University of North Carolina, who in turn invited me to perform in their hall. So, I always advise musicians and students to work not just on their musical skills but also on their social networking and PR abilities, as these are crucial for expanding their reach.

M.B.: Generally speaking, how much demand do duduk musicians experience outside of Armenia in today’s global music scene?

R.C.: The demand for duduk musicians is significant and growing. I teach duduk online to students from Germany, Italy, Sweden, Canada, New York and California. The duduk’s enchanting sound captivates many nations, including Russians, Ukrainians, Persians, Turks and Arabs. Thanks to pioneers like Jivan Gasparyan in Armenia and Levon Minassian in France, the duduk has gained international recognition. Every month, I receive questions from people worldwide interested in learning and playing the duduk. The instrument’s unique voice resonates across cultures, cutting across borders and touching hearts everywhere.

M.B.: You offer online duduk classes. Could you share your experience with this format of teaching? What do you gain from it, and how does it differ from teaching in person?

R.C.: Online teaching became widespread during COVID and has its advantages. It allows students to learn without the time and cost of transportation. However, it’s not without its challenges, especially for beginners who may need more guidance than what can be offered virtually. Despite this, online teaching opens doors to international students, creating a global community of learners and expanding my reach as a teacher.

M.B.: Could you give us some insights into any upcoming projects or collaborations you’re working on?

R.C.: I am excited about rebuilding my band called Armenian Soul Band, and I am planning on working on my own recording and releasing a CD album. This project is a labor of love, allowing me to share my journey and the soulful sound of the duduk with a broader audience. You can reach me via Facebook and Instagram.

M.B.: Lastly, what’s the best advice you’ve received as a musician, and what advice would you give to aspiring musicians in return?

R.C.: I have received invaluable guidance from two prominent musicians, Mr. Zakar Keshishian and Mr. Barkev Taslakian. Their advice has shaped my journey. Always remain humble and never think you’ve reached the top. Enrich your talent with continuous knowledge and learning. The most profound piece of advice was to go beyond technical skill, to play from the heart. Real music begins when you’ve mastered the technicalities of your instrument and start expressing your true emotions through it.

To aspiring musicians, I would say: embrace this wisdom. Stay humble and open to learning. Practice continuously to master your instrument, and remember that technical skill is essential, but what truly moves people is the emotion and soul you pour into your music. Surround yourself with supportive people, and use social media to share your journey and build a community. Above all, be truthful to yourself.