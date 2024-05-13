The ARS supports “Tavush for the Homeland”

Once more, our nation is facing dire and excruciating circumstances, as Armenian governmental authorities undertake demarcation and delimitation efforts completely neglecting the return of Armenian sovereign lands. Simultaneously, these unilateral compromises are touted to the public as pathways to peace, while in fact Armenia is the sole sufferer and Azerbaijan reaps the rewards of this process.

Considering the ongoing developments that sparked the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement spearheaded under Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan’s leadership, the Armenian Relief Society and its global entities express deep concerns regarding recent decisions taken by Armenian governmental authorities. We stand united in safeguarding the well-being of the inhabitants of these bordering villages and aiming to transform these protective outposts into bastions of strength rather than abandoned territories.

Driven by the overarching goal of preserving Armenia as our homeland, the Armenian Relief Society, a significant institution dedicated to Armenian humanitarian causes, pledges faithful support for the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement.

We blend a mother’s nurturing love with the resilience and determination of Armenian women leading their children into recognizing that our homeland should never be used as a pawn for political gain. It is our collective national duty to stand by the residents of our border villages, acting with a sense of obligation and national consciousness for the humanitarian needs, justice, peace and prosperity of Armenia.