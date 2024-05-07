Trivia Tuesdays! hosted by Homenetmen Eastern Region USA

Interested in learning more about Homenetmen? Want to have fun while testing your knowledge of our beloved organization? Follow us on Instagram @homenetmen.east and on Facebook at Homenetmen Eastern Region USA in order to participate in some friendly competition against your fellow kouyrs and yeghpayrs!

Trivia Tuesdays! is hosted by the Homenetmen Eastern Region USA’s Public Relations Committee. Posted on its Instagram and Facebook stories, the biweekly trivia questions are based on specific topics.

Previous themes have included “Navasartian Games,” “Homenetmen Scouting Knowledge” and “Homenetmen History.” Questions are presented with multiple choice options and will then let you know if you answered correctly or incorrectly. Try out the set of questions below!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Proud of your score? Be sure to share your results by tagging Homenetmen Eastern Region USA on Instagram and Facebook!

Have ideas on themes or questions? Reach out via direct message on Instagram or by emailing prc.eusa@homenetmen.org.

Looking forward to seeing you participate in our next Trivia Tuesday night!