Trivia Tuesdays! hosted by Homenetmen Eastern Region USA

May 7, 2024

Interested in learning more about Homenetmen? Want to have fun while testing your knowledge of our beloved organization? Follow us on Instagram @homenetmen.east and on Facebook at Homenetmen Eastern Region USA in order to participate in some friendly competition against your fellow kouyrs and yeghpayrs!

Trivia Tuesdays! is hosted by the Homenetmen Eastern Region USA’s Public Relations Committee. Posted on its Instagram and Facebook stories, the biweekly trivia questions are based on specific topics.

Previous themes have included “Navasartian Games,” “Homenetmen Scouting Knowledge” and “Homenetmen History.” Questions are presented with multiple choice options and will then let you know if you answered correctly or incorrectly. Try out the set of questions below!

Proud of your score? Be sure to share your results by tagging Homenetmen Eastern Region USA on Instagram and Facebook!

Have ideas on themes or questions? Reach out via direct message on Instagram or by emailing prc.eusa@homenetmen.org.

Looking forward to seeing you participate in our next Trivia Tuesday night!

Homenetmen Eastern U.S.

The Armenian General Athletic Union and Scouts, known as "Homenetmen," is a non-profit organization founded over 100 years ago. Believing in the idea that strong bodies lead to strong minds, Homenetmen has provided Armenian youth across the globe with a moral, physical and psychological education outside the school environment, while also demonstrating richness of the Armenian culture and heritage. Today, Homenetmen is a worldwide organization with over 25,000 members on five continents. On the East Coast U.S., Homenetmen is a thriving organization with 12 chapters and over 900 members, governed by the Homenetmen Eastern Regional Executive.

