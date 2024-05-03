32nd Homenetmen Navasartian Games to be held in Providence

Calling all fellow Armenians and Homenetmen members:

In less than two months, the Providence Homenetmen Chapter will be hosting this year’s annual Homenetmen Eastern USA Navasartian Games from July 4-7, 2024. We joyfully extend our invitation to all for a weekend filled with athletic competitions and social events.

Athletic games for the weekend will be held at East Greenwich High School and Archie Cole Middle School. All Homenetmen members ages seven and older may participate. Register today using the following link: https://www.navasartianeusa.com/registration. The early registration deadline is May 31, 2024.

Not playing or just resting between games? Cheer on your chapters and fellow kouyrs and yeghpayrs as we fill the stands and fields with Homenetmen pride!

Need some time to rest and catch up with old friends off the fields and courts? Located in the heart of the city of Providence, the Providence Omni Hotel will be the place to be when the games end! Rooms are available to reserve for a rate of $199 (single, double, triple and quad). Hotel rooms are almost full, so be sure to book your rooms today! Transportation to and from the hotel and the athletic facilities will be provided via shuttle buses through the duration of the weekend. Head over to www.navasartianeusa.com for more details.

While we encourage everyone to make the best of their weekend trip to little Rhode Island, we also look forward to dancing the night away with everyone on Friday, July 5, as Sako Tashjian and his band will be performing. The good times continue the following night as Arabo and Nersik Ispiryan and their band from Armenia will light up the night, as we celebrate and announce the winners of the 32nd Annual Navasartian Games! Both events will be held at the Strand Ballroom and Theater in downtown Providence.

Be sure to purchase your entertainment packages today by visiting the website at www.navasartianeusa.com. The early bird special rate is available to be purchased at a price of $155 for adults (both nights) and $100 for 12 and under (both nights).

In addition to the games and the social events, we invite everyone to attend our Closing Ceremonies on July 6 at East Greenwich High School. All of the Homenetmen Eastern USA Region scouts will march as the honor guard for the flags, and the athletes will follow. We hope to see everyone there as we celebrate the weekend and our region’s accomplishments.

This event would not be possible without your continued support. We encourage everyone to submit sponsorships as soon as possible. The June 1, 2024 deadline is approaching soon. Please follow the link if you would like to become a sponsor: https://www.navasartianeusa.com.

Sponsorship options for the 2024 Navasartian Games are as follows:

Platinum ($2,000)

Gold ($1,000)

Silver ($500)

Full Page ($200)

Half Page ($150)

Quarter Page ($100)

This year we are also introducing new digital advertising opportunities.

Digital Sponsorship is $500

Platinum and Gold Sponsorships include the digital sponsorship package

Digital Sponsorship Package includes:

Posts and story posts on all our social media outlets

Your message on a TV at the welcome booth

Various marketing opportunities during livestream games Livestream ads can include in-game ad reads, logo placement on pregame ads, ability for rotating sponsor logo reel on scoreboards and ability for full video commercials played during game breaks



We look forward to celebrating 106 years of Homenetmen with everyone and reflecting on our organization as well as the achievements of our region.

Please email navasartian.eusa@homenetmen.org with any questions or interest in volunteering/participating.

In the meantime, stay up-to-date with information regarding the games by following @navasartian.east on Instagram, “Homenetmen Navasartian Games – Eastern USA” on Facebook and our website.

We look forward to spending time with everyone this fourth of July weekend in Providence!