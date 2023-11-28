Saint Gregory Church Thrift Shop: A haven for holiday bargains and community support

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass.—Saint Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church in Indian Orchard is delighted to welcome the community to shop at its thrift shop, celebrating its one-year anniversary this holiday season. A hidden gem of affordable, curated, high-quality items, the thrift shop is located at 135 Goodwin Street in Indian Orchard and is open Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This is a testament to the church’s commitment to open its doors to the community and make a positive impact.

“We believe in the power of community and the joy that comes from giving and receiving. Our thrift shop is not just a place to find incredible deals, but a place where everyone is welcome, and the spirit of generosity thrives,” said Tanya Garibian, chair of St. Gregory Armenian Apostolic Church.

In addition to providing a budget-friendly shopping experience, the thrift shop is actively accepting donations. Those with items in good condition are encouraged to contribute to this community-driven initiative, helping to expand the shop’s offerings and make a positive impact on those in need.

By providing a space for residents to discover affordable, gently-used items, St. Gregory’s Thrift Shop aims to foster a sense of unity and assistance within the neighborhood. Visit, explore the curated collection, and take part in supporting both your community and the church’s valuable programs.

For more information, please visit www.saintgregoryarmenianchurch.org.