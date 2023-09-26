A Treacherous Situation in Artsakh

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On September 25, 2023, our Nation was again confronted with a profound tragedy.

The relentless 10-month-long blockade, the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Artsakh and the Azerbaijani aerial assault on September 19, 2023, which led to the displacement of our people, have all cast a shadow of suffering over our land. Yesterday, in the heart of Stepanakert-Askeran, Artsakh, a catastrophic explosion occurred, claiming the lives of innocent civilians and leaving hundreds injured, including children.

The Armenian Relief Society extends its heartfelt condolences to the victims of the explosion and their grieving families. We wish a swift and complete recovery to those injured and express our unwavering determination as a Nation to rebuild and recover.

The global community must respond promptly by initiating an airlift to aid the survivors, launch relief efforts, and support the injured and the families who have lost their loved ones.

During this period of profound sorrow, the unity and resilience of the Armenian people will undoubtedly shine as we stand together in solidarity to assist our fellow compatriots who have been deeply affected by this tragic event.

Armenian Relief Society

September 26, 2023