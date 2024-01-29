Armenian Relief Society affirms ongoing commitment to Artsakh

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Central Executive Board’s (CEB) third plenary meeting convened from January 9-13, 2024, in its central office in Boston. During these sessions, issues related to public relations and organizational practices were thoroughly discussed. Additionally, current and future pan-Armenian programs implemented in both the homeland and the diaspora were re-evaluated.

The current situation of the forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians and the ongoing need for assistance, being of utmost importance for the CEB, were of top priority and were highlighted during the course of the meeting.

Based on the 73rd International Convention’s resolutions, and keeping in mind the imperative need to help our compatriots from Artsakh hold on to their native lands, the ARS CEB unanimously decided to adopt a program entitled “Hearths of Hope”, which provides farmhouses in villages in Armenia to families from Artsakh.

Moreover, with the objective of supporting the youth of Artsakh, the CEB decided to sponsor the second phase of the “Verelk” project. This project, initiated by the ARF Youth Office, provides specialized job training in a variety of work fields.

Finally, the ARS CEB had a brief meeting with ARF bureau members Khajag Mgrdichian, Mgrdich Mgrdichian and Raffi Donabedian.

Looking ahead, after many days of deliberations, discussions and decisions, the ARS CEB, having confidence in the active support and participation of its entities and the ARS family worldwide, reaffirms the strategy of its activities for the next four years.

With the People, For the People