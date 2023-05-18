St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School hosts annual 5k Fun Run

WATERTOWN, Mass. — St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) was proud to host its second annual 5K Fun Run.

The sun was shining on the morning of May 6 for over 150 walkers, runners and spectators, along with many children who spent time in the bounce house and at the face painting table.

The 3.17 mile race wrapped around Watertown and ended on Artsakh Street at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.

The fastest runner was Jose Calderon with a time of 19:53. Sabrina Afeyan was the fastest woman and finished the race in 28:40. Other top finishers are listed below.



Top 10 & under female –

Arya Varbedian Leonard – 49:44

Top 10 & under male –

Samson Said – 32:08

Top 11-19 female

Sevan Mikaelian – 32:41

Top 11-19 male

John Diran Gengozian – 24:57

Top 20-29 female

Varteni Aroyan – 42:51

Top 20-29 male

David Danielian – 25:48

Top 30-39 female

Sevan Makhoulian – 32:18

Top 30-39 male

Jean Froundjian – 27:55

Top 40-49 female

Nevart Mikaelian – 32:13

Top 40-49 male

Saro Derian – 24:38

Top 50+ female

Lucy Hoosian – 31:08

Top 50+ male

Andrew Guzelian – 23:25

Funds raised will be used for various initiatives at SSAES. For the past 39 years, the school has provided an extended family, a quality bilingual education and a strong cultural foundation to build and grow Armenian identity and connection to the homeland. The success of this recent community event is just one example of many that brings the children together beyond the standard school hours and influences their overall joy and excitement. Graduates often speak highly when recalling their experiences at SSAES; events like these further forge the lifelong friendships between children, parents and families.