108th Commemoration of Armenian Genocide to be held in Times Square

NEW YORK, NY – The 108th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide will be taking place in Times Square on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The program will feature headline speakers David L. Phillips, director of the Program on Peace-building and Rights at Columbia University’s Institute for the Study of Human Rights and founder of the Artsakh Atrocities Project – who will be presented with the Knights and Daughters of Vartan Humanitarian Award; and Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh to the US.

Hosted by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, the event, now in its 39th year, will feature remarks by elected officials and a musical interlude by Huyser Ensemble, accompanied by the Holy Martyrs Armenian Day School and the Brooklyn Armenian School.

In conjunction with the Times Square Commemoration, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will sponsor its annual global student essay contest that gives Armenian youth the opportunity to express their voices and concerns regarding genocide awareness and human rights. Winners will be announced at the commemoration, and selections from each essay will be read.

The momentous Armenian Genocide Commemoration will reinforce the memory of the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenian martyrs by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire. Thanks to the overwhelming support by members of Congress, both the US House of Representatives and Senate unequivocally stated US affirmation of the Armenian Genocide in 2019, preceding President Joe Biden’s acknowledgement on April 24, 2021.

The Armenian Diaspora will continue its vigorous efforts to remember, to honor and to educate the world about this devastating chapter in world history that continues to be denied today by the Turkish government. The Armenian Diaspora will not rest until Turkey recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

“As the next generation of Armenian Americans, we strive to continue bringing awareness to the Armenian Genocide here in the US, while ensuring the strength and vitality of the Armenian people,” said co-chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “We appreciate the ongoing support from our diasporan communities to hold our annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration year after year in such an influential location as Times Square in New York City. We look forward to gathering together once again to honor our ancestors and utilize our collective efforts towards global recognition.”

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Tekeyan Cultural Association, Armenian National Council of America, Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA); participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Homenetmen Scouts of New York and New Jersey, Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and national Armenian youth organizations.