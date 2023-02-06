Knights & Daughters of Vartan announce 108th commemoration of Armenian Genocide in Times Square

Noted politicians, academics and artists will participate in the meaningful program that will commemorate the first genocide of the 20th century that claimed the lives of 1.5 million Armenian martyrs by the Young Turk Party of the Ottoman Empire. The Armenian Diaspora will continue its vigorous efforts to remember, to honor and to educate the world about this devastating chapter in world history that continues to be denied today by the Turkish government.

“We thank the City of New York for providing our community with the space to host our annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square for the past 38 years,” said co-chairs Haig Gulian and Christopher Artun. “It is an honor to be part of such a monumental event that has taken place for almost four decades at the crossroads of the world.”

In conjunction with the Times Square commemoration, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan will sponsor its annual global student essay contest that gives Armenian youth the opportunity to express their voices and concerns regarding genocide awareness and human rights.

The annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Times Square is sponsored by the Knights of Vartan and Daughters of Vartan, a national fraternal organization, and co-sponsored by the Armenian General Benevolent Union, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Armenian Bar Association and the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA). Participating organizations include the Diocese of the Armenian Church, Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Armenian Presbyterian Church, Armenian Evangelical Union, Armenian Catholic Eparchy, Homenetmen Scouts of New York and New Jersey, Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), and several national Armenian youth organizations.