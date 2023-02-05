AYF Camp Haiastan announces Chicago community visit

FRANKLIN, Mass. AYF Camp Haiastan is heading out on the road! If you’re in Chicago, join us for a visit in your hometown on Saturday, February 11th at the Armenian Community Center (1701 Greenwood Rd, Glenview, Il 60025) at 1 p.m. and again at 4 p.m.
Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian will provide a brief info session about programming, camper registration, logistics and staffing opportunities. Come with your questions and learn all about the 2023 camping season.
AYF Camp Haiastan, the first Armenian camp in the United States, has been serving Armenian youth for over 70 years as the premier Armenian camping experience for youth ages 5 – 16 years old.
Located in Franklin, Massachusetts, AYF Camp Haiastan, was founded in 1951 and is the oldest Armenian camp in the United States. The Camp prides itself on providing a healthy and safe experience to Armenian-American youth to help them foster their Armenian identity and establish lifelong friendships.
*