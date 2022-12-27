Massachusetts students collecting oral histories about the Armenian Genocide

December 27, 2022 Guest Contributor Announcements 0

LINCOLN-SUDBURY, Mass.—Massachusetts high school students throughout the Greater Boston area will be conducting interviews and collecting the oral histories of Armenian Genocide survivors and their descendants to understand the way in which history is passed down from generation to generation.

The interviews will be conducted on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Armenian Church in Belmont, Massachusetts from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The research is being led by Jenny Staysniak, a history teacher at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. Staysniak is a member of the Teacher Advisory Board for Facing History and Ourselves. She can be reached via email jennifer_staysniak@lsrhs.net

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles or press releases written and submitted by members of the community.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*