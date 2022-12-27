Massachusetts students collecting oral histories about the Armenian Genocide

LINCOLN-SUDBURY, Mass.—Massachusetts high school students throughout the Greater Boston area will be conducting interviews and collecting the oral histories of Armenian Genocide survivors and their descendants to understand the way in which history is passed down from generation to generation.

The interviews will be conducted on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at First Armenian Church in Belmont, Massachusetts from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The research is being led by Jenny Staysniak, a history teacher at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. Staysniak is a member of the Teacher Advisory Board for Facing History and Ourselves. She can be reached via email jennifer_staysniak@lsrhs.net