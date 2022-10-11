Time to Zartir, Zinvor

Following Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh and Armenia during the 44-day war in 2020, I knew a second attack was looming. Lo and behold, two years later, on September 13, 2022, Armenia and Artsakh were attacked again. This time, there was fear of losing sovereign Armenia. I wanted to learn more about the current situation and how I could inspire change within my community. When I learned the theme of the 2022 Senior Seminar was “Zartir Zinvor,” I knew I had to attend. I packed my bags and drove to Camp Haiastan in Franklin, Massachusetts.

As a Camp Haiastan counselor, seeing the infamous AYF Camp Haiastan sign gave me a sense of joy. I was greeted with familiar and new faces on the basketball courts and was particularly grateful that I was able to see some of my fellow Camp Haiastan staff members as well as AYF members I hadn’t seen in years. All of us had gathered for the same purpose, to educate ourselves and learn how to be stronger leaders in the Armenian community.

We spent our first night around the fire, talking and reflecting on why we all decided to spend our weekend at Senior Seminar. It wasn’t to lounge and relax. It wasn’t just to make new friends. This weekend was about learning how to further connect with our Armenian identity and the role we play in our local Armenian communities. It was about striving to make change in our homeland. Being at Seminar gave me a sense of pride and inspiration – feelings I am sure were echoed by everyone in attendance.

Reflecting on the weekend, I realize that what we do isn’t enough. A theme that stayed with me throughout the weekend was sacrifice. It doesn’t matter the form it takes, our time, our money or our lives if our nation depended on it. If we do not answer the call to sacrifice, we will face the unfortunate reality of living in a world without a free, united and independent Armenia.

Some Armenians in the diaspora, including myself, have been fortunate enough to visit Armenia and Artsakh. Future generations of Armenians will never have the blessing to step foot on our ancient land if we don’t understand the sacrifices necessary to maintain it. We see the current situation, yet we are hesitant to act. And if and when we do, it isn’t enough. We must move beyond the habit of reposting information and deeming that as enough. On that note, during this process, we must verify our sources before reposting inaccurate information that may be harmful to our cause.

Senior Seminar gave me a new realization of being Armenian. Throughout our history, our forefathers – our fedayees – understood the meaning of sacrifice. The less we sacrifice as members of our community, the less we will have left to cherish.

We must keep learning patriotic songs and cultural dances, just as we did at Senior Seminar. We must live the theme of “Zartir Zinvor” and awaken the soldier within. We must attend protests and work harder as youth in the Armenian community. This weekend allowed me to understand the level of work necessary to make change within our diaspora and homeland.

I left Senior Seminar knowing what I must do. Being only 18 years old and one of the youngest attendees at Senior Seminar, I know that the future of this organization, including planning events like Senior Seminar, are going to be the responsibility of AYF members my age. I left with a greater understanding of the Armenian Cause, as I sang patriotic songs like Verkerov Lee and Aryunod Trosh and learned new folk dances like yarkhushta. Most importantly, I learned the power that we hold and the impact we can have on our local Armenian communities in the United States.

In one of our discussion circles, I realized that I must step up as a leader in my AYF New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter, whether that means attending the annual convention or organizing local protests. I want to ensure that the youth begin taking on leadership in my community. As Armenians, we are incredibly powerful and must channel our strength in building our local communities. In the words of William Saroyan, “Go ahead, destroy Armenia. See if you can do it. Send them into the desert without bread or water. Burn their homes and churches. Then see if they will not laugh, sing and pray again. For when two of them meet anywhere in the world, see if they will not create a New Armenia.”