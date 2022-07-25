Hamazkayin Eastern Region announces new executive board

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive had its first meeting of the fiscal year. The meeting began with the official transition from the previous executive body to the newly elected members.

Outgoing chair Arevig Caprielian expressed her appreciation to her colleagues for their hard work and cooperation in the past year. She wished the new executive members a successful year.

Outgoing secretary Anny Aghajanian also expressed her well wishes. Both assured the new board of their preparedness to continue to work with Hamazkayin in any way they can.

Before continuing with the agenda, the newly elected board assigned the officers for this year as follows:

Hasmig Aprahamyan, Chairlady

Kari Ghezarian, Vice-Chairlady

Maroush Paneyan-Nigon, Secretary

Hoori Samuelian, Treasurer

Vartivar Keshishian, Advisor

Nayda Voskerijian, Advisor

Khajak Arakelian, Advisor

Caprielian will still serve on the executive, representing Hamazkayin Central Executive. Temporary executive chair Ani Tchaghlasian also congratulated the board before leaving the meeting. Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive 2022-23 immediately began planning for the new year.