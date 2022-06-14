ANCA Eastern Region announces 16th annual gala

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region is pleased to announce that its 16th annual ANCA Eastern Region gala will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Detroit, Michigan. While the venue has not yet been determined, the committee is in the process of securing a setting to bring the region’s activists and supporters together once again.

Join the region for an in-person celebration featuring a cocktail reception, silent auction, dinner and program to celebrate the year’s accomplishments and honor those who have worked tirelessly for the Armenian Cause.

Honorees will include the recipients of the ANCA Eastern Region Freedom Award and the ANCA Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award, among others.

“Mark your calendars for the 16th Annual ANCA Eastern Region gala. We’re so excited to be in the planning phase of an on-ground event this year where we will celebrate the hard work of all the activists throughout the region,” said Dzovinar Hamakorzian, ANCA Eastern Region gala committee chair. “On behalf of the ANC of Michigan, our community is excited to host the region’s activists and the contributions we have all made to Hai Tahd.” 

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

