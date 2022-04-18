Homenetmen Boston Chapter announces entertainment lineup for Navasartian Games

BOSTON, Mass. — The 30th Navasartian Games, hosted by the Homenetmen Boston chapter, will take place over Fourth of July weekend (July 1-4). Athletes, families and guests will stay at the Westin Waltham Boston Hotel in Waltham, MA. Rooms are available for $129 per night.

Registration for athletes wishing to participate in the 2022 Navasartian Games is now open. Early registration fee is $80. Sports include soccer, basketball, volleyball, chess, swimming and track. The games will kick off on Friday at Woburn High School and continue through Sunday.

The 2022 Navasartian Games is promising an epic three-night entertainment package. On Mediterranean night on Friday, DJ Reen will be spinning the hottest tracks at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) Courtyard in Watertown, MA. The Saturday night dinner and dance will be held at the Westin Waltham Boston Hotel and will feature star singer Harout Bedrossian and his band. There will also be a highly-anticipated performance by Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston. On Sunday night, superstars Suro and DJ Jilber will close out the exciting long weekend at the hotel.



Up-to-date information will be posted on the Homenetmen Eastern USA and Navasartian Eastern USA social media pages.