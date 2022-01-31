Iconic children’s singer Raffi Cavoukian the subject of a new podcast series

iHeartMedia and Fatherly have debuted a new iHeartRadio original podcast “Finding Raffi.” Produced in partnership with Rococo Punch, the documentary-style podcast explores the history of children’s musician, environmental activist and parenting revolutionary Raffi Cavoukian. The podcast traces his life from aspiring folk singer to international kids’ superstar to outspoken climate activist. Through interviews, music and storytelling, audiences will learn the complete — and complex — story of Cavoukian.

“Finding Raffi’s” host, comedian and new dad Chris Garcia takes listeners on a journey as he introduces his daughter Sunny to Cavoukian’s music and uncovers details about his life, his journey to discover his own identity as an immigrant, and his belief that respect for people, planet and culture would yield a better world.



“My career has been about so much more than music. It’s about respect, the way we live in the world, and the future of our planet. I hope ‘Finding Raffi’ inspires people to care for each other — and our home on planet Earth,” said Cavoukian.

The series premiered on January 18. New episodes are released every Tuesday.

Episode 2, which is titled “Impressions of Armenia,” discusses the following questions. What do you owe your parents? What do you owe your country? What do you owe yourself? Notable guests include New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian, Dr. Shushan Karapetian of the University of Southern California’s Institute of Armenian Studies and steel guitarist John Lacey.

Other guests for the show are wide-ranging and include musicians Ken Whiteley and Ziggy Marley, environmental luminaries such as David Suzuki, his daughter Severn Cullis-Suzuki and Philippe Cousteau.

“Finding Raffi” is the latest in Fatherly’s Peabody-nominated podcast series, on the heels of “Finding Fred,” which explored the soul, magic, and ministry of Fred Rogers. It is produced in partnership with Rococo Punch.

“Finding Raffi” is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and is available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.