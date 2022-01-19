AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter launches Valentine’s Day fundraiser

NEW YORK, NY.— The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) New York “Hyortik” Chapter has launched a Valentine’s Day fundraising campaign, “I Love Artsakh.”

AYF members will be selling customized keychains to raise money for their chapter and the AYF-YOARF’s “Together for Artsakh” Fund.

The AYF-YOARF recently launched the “Together for Artsakh” Fund in the face of ongoing Azerbaijani aggression to support the youth in our homeland. Artsakh needs our support more than ever, and the AYF NY Hyortik Chapter is grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause.

The AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter has witnessed tremendous growth over the years. This fundraiser is the chapter’s first initiative of the new year. The new executive board, along with a dedicated and enthusiastic membership, looks forward to continuing to make improvements and accomplishments throughout the year.

The AYF Hyortik Chapter is selling the keychains for $10 each and will be shipping them nationwide. Keychain orders can be placed until February 14.