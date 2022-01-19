AYF-ER launches Together for Artsakh fundraiser

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region (AYF-YOARF) has announced the launch of a new fundraiser—”Together for Artsakh”—in support of its brothers and sisters in Artsakh.

In the face of ongoing Azerbaijani aggression, the youth of Artsakh and our homeland need our help more than ever. Since the disastrous November 2020 agreement imposed on the people of Armenia and Artsakh, Azerbaijani forces continue to threaten the safety and security of the people of Artsakh, murdering civilians, blocking roads in the region, encroaching on sovereign Armenian territory, and firing on border villages, often near schools.

Despite the unfathomable hardship, brutality, and no support from the Pashinyan regime, the next generation of Artsakh continues striving for peace, prosperity and a safe homeland.

The goal of “Together for Artsakh” is to fund the initiatives of AYF Artsakh in its continued effort to protect our Armenian heritage and homeland. Projects may include educational seminars, camps and competitions.

Alex Manoukian, who serves on the 2022 interim Central Executive, recently visited the war-torn region. “It was inspiring to meet our AYF leaders in Artsakh and hear about their plans to motivate and activate the youth,” he recalled. “The people of Artsakh are the real heroes protecting our lands. The least we can do is support their tireless work.”

In December 2021, the AYF-ER sent $12,000 to support AYF Artsakh (ԱԵՄ). During the holidays, the AYF-ER funded the “Give a Happy New Year to the Children of Artsakh” initiative, where more than 300 children received Christmas gifts. The AYF-ER also supported renovations in the ARF Youth room in Stepanakert and donated laptops, TVs and gaming consoles.

Donations can be made online. All funds will directly benefit the AYF in Artsakh.