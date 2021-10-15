ANCA-ER to honor reporter Katie Katro with inaugural Excellence in Media Award at 15th annual gala

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is set to recognize 6abc Action News reporter Katie Katro with the ANCA-ER Excellence in Media Award at its 15th annual gala, which will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel beginning at 6:30 pm EDT.

The inaugural Excellence in Media Award will be presented to Katro, who has used her platform as a news reporter to help the Armenian community reach a wider audience and call attention to Armenian issues in the mainstream media.

“On behalf of the ANCA-ER gala committee, we are looking forward to recognizing Katie for her incredible work in building awareness for the Armenian cause among the broader community. Reporters like Katie are able to spread our message to a wider audience. Her efforts are integral to the success of Hai Tahd, and that is what makes this award so meaningful,” said Phil Nigon, ANCA-ER gala committee member.

Katro’s diverse background led her to pursue a career in journalism in order to bring a voice to the stories of people in need of representation. Born in Athens, Greece to parents who grew up in communist Albania, Katro lived in England and Belfast, Ireland before immigrating to Philadelphia. Katro attended Abington High School, where she found her passion for journalism, producing news pieces that she shot and edited for Abington’s cable channel. During her senior year, she was the editor-in-chief of her high school’s newspaper and was awarded the Congressional Award Gold Medal for completing more than 400 hours of community service.

Katro graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism and 15 competitive internships across New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, DC. Upon graduating, she began working at 5News in Fayetteville, Arkansas as a field reporter and fill-in anchor. Katro then worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WTIC in Hartford, Connecticut, where she also served on the Communications Advisory Board for Manchester Community College, mentoring college students.

Katro loves giving back to her community and mentoring student journalists. She loves to travel and learn about other cultures; she has visited more than 15 countries.

Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian will preside over the gala, which will comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols and feature a cocktail reception and silent auction beginning at 6:30 p.m followed by dinner and an awards program at 7:30 pm. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities can be found online