In Memory of Louise Najarian

Louise Najarian of Waltham passed away on August 19, 2021.

Devoted mother of Linda Marsoubian and her late husband Masrob Michael Marsoubian. Loving grandmother of Chantal Marsoubian Kelly and her husband Brian and Paul Marsoubian and his wife Christina. Cherished great grandmother of Liam. Loving sister of the late Hagop Nadjarian and Asadour Nadjarian

Funeral service will be held at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00 am. Visiting hours will be held at church on Wednesday morning from 10:00-11:00, immediately prior to the funeral service. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to SOAR (Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief) 150 N. Radnor Chester Road, Suite F200, Radnor, PA 19087 or Saint James Armenian Church. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.