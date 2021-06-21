AYF Providence elects new Senior Executive at General Meeting

PROVIDENCE, RI—On June 16th, the Providence AYF-YOARF “Varantian” Chapter held the second half of its General Meeting. At the meeting, the delegates who attended the 87th Annual Convention in Franklin, Mass shared their experiences, topics for discussion and the newly-adopted resolutions. Following the Convention recap, the chapter went on to set its plans for the remainder of 2021, which included a focus on an increased number of social activities, stronger participation in practices ahead of the Senior Olympics in Providence and a closer relationship with the Providence Junior Chapter. The chapter also discussed how to increase the number of AYF members joining the ARF, as well as hosting joint sporting activities with the Providence Homenetmen.

The chapter also elected the following Providence AYF members to lead the new Senior Executive, which is set to run the chapter until the end of the calendar year, December 2021:

Nareg Mkrtschjan

Rosdom Mkrtschjan

Hagop Taraksian

Shahan Topalian

Sevan Zobian

The new executive looks forward to working toward a fruitful and successful return to normalcy in the second half of 2021, as well as hosting and winning the Olympic Games come Labor Day weekend.