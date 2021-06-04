Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights issues statement on trial of illegally held Armenian POWs in Baku

WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC) is outraged by the trial of illegally held Armenian prisoners of war (POWs), including Lyudvik Mkrtchyan, Alyosha Khosrovyan and Lebanese-Armenian Viken Euljekian, in Baku. Azerbaijan continues to fabricate excuses under the pretext of the first Artsakh War to hold these people captive in contravention of statements by the United States, France and the European Union.

“We reject Azerbaijani dictator Ilham Aliyev’s attempts to mischaracterize the status of these POWs and abuse them through the charade of legal proceedings.” stated ALC chairperson Kenneth Hachikian. “The United States and Europe must stop emboldening Azerbaijan and must pressure this dictatorial regime to release and repatriate these POWs.”

ALC has partnered with the International & Comparative Law Center (ICLaw) based in Yerevan, Armenia, to file cases and advocate before the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of nearly 100 Armenian POWs taken captive by Azerbaijan. Last month, ALC and ICLaw published a list of 19 Armenian POWs who were alive in captivity and were subsequently tortured, abused and murdered by Azerbaijan. The list of 19 murdered Armenian POWs includes seven elderly, three disabled and 13 civilians.