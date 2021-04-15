ANCA Eastern Region to commemorate 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with virtual event

The Cycle of Genocide: A Century of Pan-Turkic Atrocities to air on Facebook Live

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) will be hosting a live virtual commemoration to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The Cycle of Genocide: A Century of Pan-Turkic Atrocities will be broadcast on Facebook on Friday, April 24 at 8 pm EDT. The event will feature a conversation on the continuation of genocide in light of the 2020 Artsakh War.

The program will also include an overview of the ANCA-ER’s policy priorities, which include securing humanitarian aid for Artsakh and Armenia following Azerbaijan and Turkey’s attack on Artsakh, spotlighting Azerbaijan and Turkey’s human rights violations, calling for sanctions on Azerbaijan and Turkey, and finally, continuing to stress the importance and need for reparations.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

ANCA-Eastern Region

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

