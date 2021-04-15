ANCA Eastern Region to commemorate 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide with virtual event

WATERTOWN, Mass. – The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) will be hosting a live virtual commemoration to honor the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The Cycle of Genocide: A Century of Pan-Turkic Atrocities will be broadcast on Facebook on Friday, April 24 at 8 pm EDT. The event will feature a conversation on the continuation of genocide in light of the 2020 Artsakh War.

The program will also include an overview of the ANCA-ER’s policy priorities, which include securing humanitarian aid for Artsakh and Armenia following Azerbaijan and Turkey’s attack on Artsakh, spotlighting Azerbaijan and Turkey’s human rights violations, calling for sanctions on Azerbaijan and Turkey, and finally, continuing to stress the importance and need for reparations.