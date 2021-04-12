Michigan’s cities of Novi, Livonia and Southfield commemorate Armenian Genocide

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — Michigan’s cities of Novi, Livonia and Southfield have issued proclamations recognizing the Armenian Genocide in commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide this year, reported the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

The proclamations are a result of the work of the ANC of Michigan and the grassroots efforts of its activists to reaffirm and recognize the Armenian Genocide, especially in light of the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks on Artsakh last year.

“The ANC of Michigan thanks the cities of Southfield, Novi and Livonia for their proclamations and their joining in solidarity with the Armenian American community in commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide,” said Dzovinar Hamakorzian. “These proclamations are important to bring awareness to the ongoing genocide against the Armenians that we witnessed in Artsakh just last year as Armenians were forced to leave their ancestral lands that Azerbaijan is actively destroying – including centuries-old Armenian cultural and religious sites. Turkey and Azerbaijan need to be held accountable and brought to justice to prevent future genocides and these proclamations are one step in that direction.”

Michigan, which is home to nearly 50,000 Armenian Americans, has seen the support of city, state and federal leaders with regard to recognition of the Armenian Genocide over the last six decades. In fact, former Michigan State Governor Romney first recognized the Armenian Genocide on April 24, 1967. Since 1967, several governors and state legislators have formally recognized the Armenian Genocide.

The Armenian American community in Michigan has been hard at work to bring awareness to the injustices committed against the Armenian nation for decades including the Armenian Genocide and, most recently, the Artsakh War.

On the heels of the Azeri and Turkish attack on Artsakh, Michigan State Representative Mari Manoogian used her voice and platform to advocate for the safety and security of the Armenian nation with the introduction and passage of House Resolution 319 in the 2020 session of the Michigan State House condemning the attack on Artsakh.