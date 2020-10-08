Rep. Mari Manoogian introduces resolution condemning Azerbaijani violence against Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia

LANSING, Mich. — Yesterday, October 7, Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) introduced House Resolution 319 condemning Azerbaijan for its continued aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh and its ethnic Armenian citizens. The resolution also denounced Turkey for its unlawful involvement in the conflict and called upon the U.S. Department of State to push for the resumption of peace negotiations between Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

“I wish I could say that what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh is unbelievable, but to me and Armenians around the world, genocide denialism and violence from Azerbaijan and Turkey against Armenians is all too common,” Rep. Manoogian said. “From the rhetoric of ethnic cleansing seen on social media channels directed at ethnic Armenians around the world, to the three hate crimes perpetrated against Armenians in San Francisco this summer, it is clear that what we are experiencing as a community is ethnic intimidation at best and ethnic cleansing at worst.”

“Azerbaijan and their Turkish allies are engaging in offensive military operations against Nagorno-Karabakh during the middle of a global pandemic, against the pleas of the United Nations Secretary-General. Moreover, they have chosen to attack civilian targets – including schools, hospitals, and threatening to attack a nuclear power plant within the borders of Armenia. These illegal actions must be denounced loudly and immediately.”

“I introduced this resolution to show that the State of Michigan stands in solidarity with the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and of Armenia against the violence of Azerbaijan and their Turkish allies. It is my sincere hope that the United States can – together with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group – push for a peaceful resolution to this conflict which recognizes the sovereignty and self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and holds Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable for their actions.”

“Let me be clear: what is happening in Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnic cleansing campaign happening right before our eyes. While Azerbaijan and Turkey have roundly rejected any cease-fire or return to negotiations without preconditions, we must show that Michigan stands firmly on the side of peace and all peoples’ rights to live safely and to self-determination.”

“The ANC of Michigan is honored to have Michigan State Rep. Mari Manoogian on the side of the Armenian American community and on the side of justice. The community is comprised of Armenian Americans – many the sons and daughters of Armenian Genocide survivors and others the survivors of the Azerbaijani pogroms of the Armenians in Artsakh in 1988. This resolution is more meaningful than words can express. Azerbaijan and Turkey must be sanctioned for these unprecedented attacks on the ethnic Armenian population of Artsakh. The safety and security of our homeland is at stake,” said Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region Board Member Lara Nercessian.

“We applaud State Rep. Manoogian for introducing this timely and important resolution regarding the September 27th attack on Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Armenian Assembly of America Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “The U.S., UN, EU, German Chancellor Merkel, and Pope Francis, among others, have called for an immediate cease-fire and a return to the negotiating table. Turkey, however, has roundly rejected such calls. The coordinated attacks against Christian Armenians by Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to intensify. We urge the United States to take decisive action now to save lives.”