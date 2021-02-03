Around the World in 10 Photographs

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The collection of rare photographs from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Archives in the Armenian Weekly’s January 23 issue generated much interest and discussion. The photo essay was reprinted in several newspapers and online publications, both in the original English and in Armenian. In this week’s issue, we feature another set of photographs, this time focusing on Armenian cultural, religious and political institutions from around the globe.

The photographs are curated by Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, who has conducted research in the archives on several occasions over the past few years. He has shared yet another representative sample of the photography collection in the ARF Archives for this issue of the Weekly.

The ARF Archives constitute an invaluable repository of modern Armenian history from the late-19th century to our days. Thousands of reports, letters, telegrams, brochures, diaries, memoirs, photographs and artifacts constitute the core of the collection, shedding light on the history of the ARF since its inception in 1890 and, more broadly, the history of the Armenian people in its homeland and in communities around the globe.

