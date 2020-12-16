Children return to Artsakh’s ARS “Soseh” Kindergartens 

ARTSAKH, Stepanakert—After an approximately three-month interruption caused by the Artsakh War, classes have resumed at the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) Stepanakert, Khndzristan and Aknabert “Soseh” Kindergartens. Ashan’s Kindergarten will open its doors when electrical power is restored, making heating and lighting possible. All in all, 77 students returned to their beloved schools on December 14, reuniting with their schoolmates and teachers. Based on the number of families’ returning to Artsakh, the number of attending students is expected to rise in stages.

After the disastrous calamities of this war, it was hard for the teachers to resume their work given the lingering and debilitating pain of loss. However, considering the children’s emotional serenity to override all else, they are ready, at least partially, to minimize the terror and pain experienced by this budding generation.

Over these days of Yuletide, we wish all our little heroes a peaceful and happy continuation of the school year.

This year, through its “Amanor” program, the ARS, along with the “Soseh” Kindergarten pupils, will distribute Christmas presents to the expatriated children of Artsakh.

The ARS network of “Soseh” Kindergartens started in 1998 in Stepanakert. Some two decades later, the number of kindergartens in this ARS network expanded to 12, of which four were later handed to the government of Artsakh. Until the recent war, ARS had eight kindergartens in Artsakh, with approximately 400 children attending daily classes in social, cultural, physical and artistic training. By the unconscionable November 9, 2020 declaration, the “Soseh” kindergartens of Metz Tagher, Togh, Shushi and Karegah are currently under Azeri occupation.

The ARS has been taking care of staff members expatriated by the war with financial assistance. Today, the ARS closely follows the status of Artsakh, and in cooperation with its entities in Artsakh and Armenia, continues helping the displaced populations and children and families of soldiers killed in action.

To support ARS’ Artsakh emergency assistance programs, visit: https://ars1910.org/withartsakh/