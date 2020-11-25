A Thanksgiving Message

I am thankful to God for giving me this opportunity to greet you in the name and love of God on this Thanksgiving Eve.

During these challenging times, we wonder, how can we give thanks to God in such circumstances? How can we celebrate Thanksgiving away from family and loved ones?

The answer is: It is not easy!

We give thanks to God, because He is good all the time! He does not leave or forsake us. He stays with us “even though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death” (Psalm 23:4) because He made us and we are His. He loves and cares for us, because we matter to Him. Yes, we do matter to Him! Isn’t that the reason why He sent His Son into the world to reconcile us with Him and make us His children?

Tomorrow, as we gather around the Thanksgiving table, let us give thanks to God for His goodness and provisions, because, as the prophet Jeremiah reminds us, “(God’s) compassions never fail. They are new every morning. Great is your faithfulness” (Lamentations 3:22b-23).

Let us “count our many blessings and name them one by one” by sharing with each other what we are thankful to God for, besides our health.

Many churches terminated their services because of COVID-19, but thankfully, our church decided to stay open and gather for Sunday worship, Bible study, prayer meetings, Sunday school, women’s study group and outreach to the community.

In closing, I wish you and your family a blessed, joyous and safe Thanksgiving!