ANC of Richmond Activists Meet with Rep. Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. – Representatives of the ANC of Richmond met with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and her staffer Jessie Durrett on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Members of the delegation who met with her included Sosy Bouroujian, Raffi Bandazian, Marni Pilafian and Very Reverend Father Samuel Rith-Najarian – all four Armenian-American residents of her district (VA-7). Also in attendance was ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Tamar Gregorian.

The team updated Rep. Spanberger on the situation in Armenia and Artsakh, thanked her for taking action through co-sponsorship of H.Res.1165 – condemning the actions of Turkey in their role supporting Azerbaijan’s attack on the Armenians of Artsakh and offering aid to Artsakh.

Rep. Spanberger committed to taking a lead in encouraging the US to re-engage in the OSCE Minsk Group process since the absence of the US and France from the process led to the brokering of a deal that is both disastrous and dangerous on several levels.

“We are lucky to have Rep. Spanberger as our congressional representative here in the seventh district,” said Pilafian. “She is not only sympathetic, but she is engaged. As we continue to ask that she help push the State Department to re-engage in the OSCE MINSK Group process, she showed empathy with the plight of our brothers and sisters in the homeland.”