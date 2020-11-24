ANC of Richmond Activists Meet with Rep. Abigail Spanberger

Congresswoman co-sponsors H.Res. 1165 and Commits to Take Further Action

November 24, 2020 at 7:43 pm ANCA News 0
ANC of Richmond activists meet with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) to discuss the safety and security of the Armenians in Artsakh.

RICHMOND, Va. – Representatives of the ANC of Richmond met with Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger and her staffer Jessie Durrett on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Members of the delegation who met with her included Sosy Bouroujian, Raffi Bandazian, Marni Pilafian and Very Reverend Father Samuel Rith-Najarian – all four Armenian-American residents of her district (VA-7). Also in attendance was ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Tamar Gregorian.

The team updated Rep. Spanberger on the situation in Armenia and Artsakh, thanked her for taking action through co-sponsorship of H.Res.1165 – condemning the actions of Turkey in their role supporting Azerbaijan’s attack on the Armenians of Artsakh and offering aid to Artsakh.

Rep. Spanberger committed to taking a lead in encouraging the US to re-engage in the OSCE Minsk Group process since the absence of the US and France from the process led to the brokering of a deal that is both disastrous and dangerous on several levels.

“We are lucky to have Rep. Spanberger as our congressional representative here in the seventh district,” said Pilafian. “She is not only sympathetic, but she is engaged. As we continue to ask that she help push the State Department to re-engage in the OSCE MINSK Group process, she showed empathy with the plight of our brothers and sisters in the homeland.”

ANCA-Eastern Region

ANCA-Eastern Region

The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region is part of the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots organization, the ANCA. Working in coordination with the ANCA in Washington, DC, and a network of chapters and supporters throughout the Eastern United States, the ANCA-ER actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*