On the Borders in the Final Days of the War

Before PM Nikol Pashinyan signed the now infamous deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to end the Artsakh War, Azeri forces were making a push for territories which they deemed to be theirs from the northern parts of Karabakh to the southern tip of Armenia. The last remaining route open to enter Armenia after the Lachin corridor was cut by Azeri forces was through Karvachar. On the 15th of November, the Karvachar region was set to be ceded to Azerbaijan (now postponed to November 25), forcing Armenia to at some point create a new route to keep Stepanakert connected with Armenia. In Khachen, only elderly men and women remained, refusing to leave their homes while the men were at the front fighting for their land. In the region of Syunik, Azeri forces had been targeting Armenian villages with heavy artillery strikes, even using infiltration groups to enter some of these border villages like Davit Bek. Though the territorial integrity of Armenia remains intact, Azeris will be allowed to travel through Armenia to the enclave of Nakhichevan, which is another defeat for the Armenian republic. This new corridor will create a constant Turkish link between Turkey and Azeri territory.

The northern route through Karvachar

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The southern Armenian border

This slideshow requires JavaScript.