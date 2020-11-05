Mayor of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey Recognizes Artsakh



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ — The mayor of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey passed a resolution on November 4, recognizing the Republic of Artsakh and its inalienable right to self-determination and condemning the Azerbaijani and Turkish attacks against the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh), reported the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER).

“It is my humble opinion that a path to peace can always be found with reasonable people, and we must always find our way down that path rather than the dead-end of conflict,” said Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario M. Kranjac.

New Jersey, which is the home to nearly 50,000 Armenian Americans, has seen city, state and federal support for Artsakh including a mayoral proclamation from Borough of Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich on October 15, New Jersey State Senator Joseph Lagana’s introduction of legislation (S.R.99) condemning the attacks and recognizing Artsakh on October 30, along with the support of several congressional members including Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker and Representatives Frank Pallone, Josh Gottheimer, Donald Norcross, Chris Smith, Tom Malinowski, Albio Sires, Bill Pascrell, Bonnie Watson Coleman and Andy Kim.

“This ongoing, indiscriminate war is as personal as it gets for me. My family and I are from Hadrut in Artsakh, and we lost my father to the first war. He was our hero and our nation’s martyr, and I will do whatever I can to raise awareness on the atrocities that the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments are bringing against the Armenians of Artsakh,” said ANC of New Jersey activist David Ambartsumian. “I applaud Mayor Kranjac on standing alongside me and my fellow Englewood Cliffs residents and the Armenian nation.”