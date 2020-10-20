Rep. Grace Napolitano Calls for Official U.S. Recognition of Artsakh Independence

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressional calls for U.S. recognition of the independence of the Artsakh Republic continued on Tuesday with Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-CA) issuing a powerful statement citing Artsakh’s freedom as the only way to ensure the Republic’s survival, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The citizens of this proud Republic (Artsakh) embody the words of our own Declaration of Independence – which affirmed for Americans and all the world – that the just powers of government derive from the consent of the governed,” stated Rep. Napolitano in her remarks submitted to the Congressional Record earlier today. “To the well-known and thoroughly documented historical role of Artsakh as an integral part of Armenia going back thousands of years, we can add Artsakh’s strong legal standing as an independent Republic,” continued Rep. Napolitano.

Citing Azerbaijan and Turkey’s month-long bombing and attacks on Artsakh, Rep. Napolitano argued, “freedom is the only answer left for Artsakh’s survival – history-based, law-based, survival-based remedial secession. There can be no going back.”

“We echo Rep. Napolitano’s powerful call for U.S. recognition of Artsakh’s independence,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “Azerbaijan and Turkey’s brutal onslaught against innocent Artsakh civilians – aided and abetted by jihadist mercenaries – leaves no question as to Erdogan and Aliyev’s genocidal intent to destroy the Armenian presence in our historic lands.”

“At this crucial time when the proud citizens of Artsakh are under relentless attack by the genocidal regimes of Azerbaijan and Turkey, validation of their right to independence is of utmost importance,” said ANCA Western Region Board Chair Nora Hovsepian, Esq. “We welcome and greatly appreciate Representative Napolitano’s initiative in taking this step, and we call upon the U.S. government to formally recognize Artsakh as an independent and sovereign state.”

Rep. Napolitano, who has served California’s 32nd district for over two decades, has been an outspoken advocate of a broad range of Armenian American community concerns, including stronger U.S.-Armenia ties, ongoing US assistance to Artsakh, and justice for the Armenian Genocide. She has consistently received an “A+” rating from the ANCA. Her district includes Azusa, Baldwin Park, Covina, Duarte, El Monte, Glendora, Industry, Irwindale, La Puente, La Verne, Monrovia, San Dimas and West Covina.

Rep. Napolitano’s full statement is provided below.

#####

The Congressional Record

Independence for Artsakh

Hon. Grace F. Napolitano

October 20, 2020

Madam Speaker, I rise today regarding the ongoing conflict in Artsakh.

Artsakh is a very American story – the victory of a free people over foreign rule.

The citizens of this proud Republic embody the words of our own Declaration of Independence – which affirmed for Americans and all the world – that the just powers of government derive from the consent of the governed.

To the well-known and thoroughly documented historical role of Artsakh as an integral part of Armenia going back thousands of years, we can add Artsakh’s strong legal standing as an independent Republic.

But what matters most today – during an ongoing rain of rockets and bombs on Artsakh civilians by Azerbaijan and Turkey and their ISIS allies – is that freedom is not just about honoring history or enforcing the law.

Freedom is the only answer left for Artsakh’s survival – History-based, law-based, survival-based remedial secession.

There can be no going back. Artsakh must not return to Azerbaijan.

The path forward is one of liberty, which is why I am today calling for official U.S. recognition of the Republic of Artsakh’s independence.

#####