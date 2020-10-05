For Artsakh

Our people shed blood
on the arm of denial
on repeat
as if there wasn’t
a genocide
of 1.5 million Armenians
a whole world is looking—
no more desecration
on ancestral lands
the diaspora aches and acts
What ties us
is greater than
what is against us.
Our people shed blood
on the arm of denial
on repeat
as if there wasn’t
a genocide
of 1.5 million Armenians
a whole world is looking—
no more desecration
on ancestral lands
the diaspora aches and acts
What ties us
is greater than
what is against us.
Copyright © 2018 | The Armenian Weekly
Be the first to comment