For Artsakh

Our people shed blood
on the arm of denial
on repeat

as if there wasn’t
a genocide
of 1.5 million Armenians

a whole world is looking—
no more desecration
on ancestral lands
the diaspora aches and acts

What ties us
is greater than
what is against us.

Celeste Nazeli Snowber

Celeste Nazeli Snowber, PhD is a dancer, writer and award-winning educator who is a professor in the Faculty of Education at Simon Fraser University, outside Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She has published widely and her books include Embodied Inquiry: Writing, living and being through the body, as well as two collections of poetry. Celeste creates site-specific performances in the natural world exploring ecology and the arts. Celeste is finishing a collection of poetry connected to her Armenian identity which will be accompanied by a one-woman show. Her mom immigrated to Boston right before the Genocide, and Celeste integrates poetry and dance as a way of excavating identity.
