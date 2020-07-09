Ossana was 19 years old during the Armenian Genocide in 1915. Born in 1896 in Urfa, in the Ottoman Empire (Turkey today), she found herself in Beirut, Lebanon after the ordeal she and her people faced. Ossana is my great-grandmother. My dad recently found her identity card from 1925, issued by the “State of Great Lebanon.” I don’t know that many things about Ossana, except that she was illiterate (as per this document). Her husband was Hagop Tachdjian, and together they had four children, the eldest of whom was my late grandfather Kevork, who was born in Beirut in 1924 and died in 2009.
Being Armenian wasn’t something I thought much of as a child. I did however experience ridicule, prejudice and racism. Looking back, speaking Armenian was a reason for ridicule. My last name, which my grandfather taught me to cherish, was a joke to some. I was not worthy of playing with some of the other kids, because I am Armenian. Although I speak fluent Lebanese, I was nevertheless ridiculed for the way I speak it – for the way people expected me to speak it. I was once asked by a teacher to remove the Armenian cross I had on my neck because “it looks bizarre”; I was in fourth grade. In a heavily politicized country such as Lebanon, my political affiliation was ascribed to me by those who assume all Armenians have the same political beliefs; not to mention those who assume all Armenians know each other and are somehow related. If only I had a dollar for each time I was told to “go back to Armenia.”
We must not deceive ourselves with a non-existent, idealistic and romantic relationship between Lebanon and “its” Armenians.
We must not deceive ourselves with a non-existent, idealistic and romantic relationship between Lebanon and “its” Armenians.
When I was younger, I didn’t know what prejudice and racism were; instead, I was only able to recognize the icky feeling I would feel after these occurrences. On numerous occasions, I have had to defend my Lebanese-ness (whatever that means). This othering I faced had me notice and recognize the Armenian in me. I did not feel fully part of the Armenian community either, though; I did not live in the Armenian quarter, did not attend an Armenian school and Sunday service, did not have many Armenian friends and could neither read nor write Armenian.
All of that aside, I never imagined outright Armenophobic protests to take place in Lebanon like the ones which took place in June. A large number of people marched with Turkish flags and chanted “F** the Armenians,” threatening the Armenian quarter of Beirut and calling for “another massacre.” Some people took this very lightly. What harm could they do, right? I did not. In the midst of Lebanon’s worse financial, economic, political and social crisis, and the outright threat of war, some people found it more than reasonable to protest against the Armenians, in support of their “Ottoman ancestors.”
The Lebanese of 1915 who welcomed, protected, cherished, appreciated and loved the Armenians fleeing genocide, such as Ossana, are long gone. I am hurt, disgusted and tired. Yes, many non-Armenian Lebanese are amazing people who are not racist, but that does not discount those who are.
It is time to break the taboo and reassess our position, as Lebanese-Armenians, in the greater Lebanese society.
We must not deceive ourselves with a non-existent, idealistic and romantic relationship between Lebanon and “its” Armenians. It is time to break the taboo and reassess our position, as Lebanese-Armenians, in the greater Lebanese society. I for one, am tired of aggressively and defiantly justifying my “rightful” place in this country. The political statements of support are nice, but is Lebanon really home? Have we not always been treated as guests? And if not as guests, then surely as the “other.” Slogans of religious, national, ethnic plurality in Lebanon are nice, but deep down, is Lebanon really home?
Ossana and I will eternally be grateful to the land and people who welcomed us among them, but it is time to turn the page. It is finally time to go to a place where we, Armenians, are truly welcomed, protected, cherished, appreciated and loved. Lebanon is no longer that place.
The author poses a very interesting. As an Armenian born in the US , but with many friends from Lebanon, I have always heard the nostalgic affinity for the Lebanon before the civil war and significant demographic/political shifts. That Lebanon is
gone. Interestingly , this individual is unique in that he grew up outside the Armenian infrastructure….neighborhood density, church, schools etc. In its absence , Armenians can feel vulnerable. We are witnessing a significant shift on the horizon.
When Muslim Lebs call us “kafirs” and when Christian lebs tell us “you came with nothing and you will leave with nothing”. Then its time to assess is it safe to be a minority in a hostile nation . We are resilient we we can rebuild where ever we go i say thank you Lebanon but you don’t deserve a people who made your country resemble something that was decent !
Covered in Shame!
I am covered in shame as I read this article!
What have we done as Lebanese to inherit the genes of ignorance, blindness and pure self-defeatism, which we manifest every time we don’t leap to protect the vulnerable and honourable?
There are nearly 12 million expatriate Lebanese living around the world who have been welcomed in open arms, valued and cherished. What is it in us that stopping us from treating our beloved Lebanese of Armenian heritage in our own country with anything less than equal to what we are getting from other countries where we are found?
Haven’t they (Lebanese of Armenian heritage) done enough already helping build a ruined country so many times in the past?
Haven’t they done enough to educate us and teach us so much in music, painting, theatre, TV and cinema?
Haven’t they done enough already to open our minds to the beauty of their crafts in every industrial domain, from Jewellery, architecture, manufacturing and so on…?
Haven’t they done enough when they sacrificed their own children to defend the Christian faith and Lebanese identity and heritage during the Lebanese war? Wasn’t their blood sacred enough to buy them the badge of “belonging?
Oh people of my country – and I know there are amazing enlightened spirits among the lot – how wrong and lost you are by not welcoming, loving and supporting our brethren and sisters!
Shame is our reward for not doing enough to protect you and endorse and value what you have done for Lebanon already.
My only regret is that i cannot be close to you and with you to barricade myself in face of the thugs and hooligans who come near you to attack you and question your loyalty.
The reward of silence, from anyone in Lebanon and outside it who is not actively defending you right this moment, is shame and I am, on their behalf, wearing our badge of shame. Pity our nation for we are so lost in our ignorance and hatred.
Fadi
Thank you for your sincere and truthful analysis about my compatriots Fadi! I wish there were more like you in our beloved lebanon. You and others like you make all the difference in this world!! Thank you 🙏🏻🌹