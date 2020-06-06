Privilege on my ancestors’ backs

My privilege is on the backs

of those who suffered

who experienced massacres

those who fled before the

big one – the first genocide

of the twentieth century.

My privilege is on the backs

of those who worked so hard

but couldn’t follow all their dreams.

my grandparents never got

to see their parents again, or

the country that was beloved

or went to college; nor did my

talented artistic mom

still she created art.

My privilege is on the back

of an immigrant mother

coming to America as a

baby from Kharpert, Armenia

growing through hardship

what is still inside

is the trauma of genocide

marked in my own DNA

repercussions of denial

reverberating when injustice

is present; is on repeat, a never

ending story, and so I always

stand and walk in solidarity

with all who are discriminated

against, beaten in soul and flesh

bodies taken from precious life.

my privilege came out of love

for a new beginning, my parents and

all the ancestors yearning for beginnings

Pressing on in the truth

that all life matters, a sacred gift

reaching towards each breath.

–Celeste Nazeli Snowber

Bio

Celeste Nazeli Snowber, PhD is a dancer, writer and award-winning educator who is a professor in the Faculty of Education at Simon Fraser University, outside Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She has published widely and her books include Embodied Inquiry: Writing, living and being through the body, as well as two collections of poetry. Celeste creates site-specific performances in the natural world exploring ecology and the arts. Celeste is finishing a collection of poetry connected to her Armenian identity which will be accompanied by a one-woman show. Her mom immigrated to Boston right before the Genocide, and Celeste integrates poetry and dance as a way of excavating identity.

